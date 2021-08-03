Job Details

Location: London / Leeds / Belgrade

About us

At Arbor, we’re on a mission to transform the way schools work for the better.

Our products are transforming the way schools use data to bring about positive change by empowering schools and teachers. Arbor reduces the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, and increases their time where it matters, with the students!

Role Overview

As the sole Product Designer at Arbor you will be responsible for designing simple, easy to navigate user flows and interfaces for Arbor’s industry leading Management Information System (MIS). You will achieve this through coordinated and well structured user research, analysis of feedback, and iterative prototyping to arrive at the best possible solutions.

As Product Designer you will establish and maintain our design system and UX framework to ensure we deliver a consistent, high-quality user experience across the product. You will also be responsible for UI design, using wireframing and prototyping to deliver designs to Arbor’s engineering teams for implementation.

You will be the advocate for UX best practices across the business and also work closely with Product Marketing and our Marketing Designer to ensure consistency of brand and tone across the product and marketing materials.

Note: This position requires travel to customer sites, and Arbor’s engineering team locations

A day in the life of a Product Designer at Arbor

Working with Product Managers to derive the Product Vision, ensuring a focus on improving UX and maintaining a market leading user experience

Owning the Arbor Design System, encapsulating a set of UX best practices alongside the Arbor brand.

Working with the engineers to implement the Design System, ensuring guidelines followed and component libraries used.

Providing support to Product Managers to map user journeys and ensure consistency and delightful journeys

Working with Product Marketing and our Marketing Designer to ensure consistency across our product and marketing collateral

Work with the Engineers to help implement UX features according to the rules set in the Design System, and coach into a design-first mentality

Create appropriate documentation and facilitating knowledge sharing of UX principles and best practices

Be an evangelist for UX across all teams, advocating for customer-centric design and delightful experiences

Role Progression

In 1 month, you’ll be onboarding, getting to know your team and beginning to develop a sound understanding of Arbor’s MIS, by working closely with Product, Engineering and Marketing teams.

Within 3 months, you’ll be contributing to the development and on-time delivery of the FE roadmap, and proactively identifying opportunities to make improvements to UX/UI

Within 6-12 months, you’ll be overseeing the quality and consistency of the User Experience across the entire Arbor Product portfolio and developing and embedding a best-in-class Design System throughout the business

About you

You have 3+ years of experience as a UX designer with at least 1 year working on a SaaS product (Ideally an enterprise B2B software)

You're a dab hand at creating wireframes and clickable prototypes using softwares likes Figma, inVision, Axure or Origami

You understand cross-browser compatibility issues and solutions

You have experience in User Research and Usability Testing, including creating Wireframes, Storyboards, User flows & process flows

Experience of creating and owning a complete Design System

Bonus points if you have:

Experience with Component Libraries using React

Experience with mobile design and UX

Experience working with distributed/remote teams

Experience with continuous agile delivery

What we offer

Aside from the chance to work alongside a team of hard-working, passionate people in a role where you’ll see the impact of your work everyday.

We believe in supporting your professional growth and provide team managers with a training budget to spend on courses for you and your team

We promote positive well being and as part of this you’ll have access to our Employee Assistance Program as well as being able to speak to trained mental health first aiders

Frequent internal lunch and learns, opportunities to learn from colleagues, and dedicated time off to attend conferences or training

We are all currently WFH due to covid and will continue to provide flexible work arrangements post covid

We offer additional discretionary holidays, including half day Fridays during the school summer holidays

Arbor Education is an equal opportunities organisation

Our goal is for Arbor to be a workplace which represents, celebrates and supports people from all backgrounds, and which gives them the tools they need to thrive - whatever their ambitions may be.

We want to make sure we build the best products for our schools, and we passionately believe that starts with building a workforce as diverse as the communities we serve. We’re actively working on this, and we’re always open to feedback. Let us know your thoughts!

If you need any adjustments to be made to support you through the recruitment process, let us know at careers@arbor-education.com

