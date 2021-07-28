Job Details

**MUST RESIDE IN THE ATLANTA, GA AREA** Work at home opportunity

Graphic Designer

BELAY is a growing and vibrant, Atlanta, GA-based company that offers virtual staffing solutions in the areas of Virtual Assistants, Virtual Bookkeepers, Website Specialists, and Social Media Strategists. We are a fast-paced team of high performers that work extremely hard, but also know how to have a great time. Culture is a top priority and our values are lived out daily. The focus of this role is to assist with the marketing efforts for BELAY, prospects, clients, and contractors. This person will be a member of a top-notch, in-house Marketing team that moves fast, thinks smart, works hard, learns & leverages new methods, crushes deadlines, and gets a ton of marketing magic done in the blink of an eye. The ultimate goal is to advance BELAY’s market share in the virtual solutions industry, establish BELAY as the premier brand in the virtual solutions industry, and grow the business by increasing quality leads generated for the sales team and staying ahead of the competition creatively.

As a member of the BELAY Corporate Team, you are expected to participate in phone calls and meetings (virtual and onsite) while serving as an example of the company’s mission: BELAY exists to glorify God by providing solutions that equip our clients with the confidence to climb higher.

Duties and responsibilities

Represent BELAY in a positive and professional manner

Exemplify our Core Values and Mission Statement to live out BELAY’s culture each day.

Be a good steward of our Vision: “Our vision is to help you achieve your vision”.

Collaborate with and help teammates while maintaining a positive and professional attitude; fostering teamwork.

Key Marketing Responsibilities

Support the BELAY marketing team with design needs on all company initiatives. Proactively meeting team needs, striving for excellence, and doing so with a collaborative lens, a ton of grace, and zero ego.

Own multiple initiatives simultaneously, prioritizing, validating ideas, and offering suggestions, all while meeting critical deadlines.

Collaborate on and create content to support marketing, internal marketing needs within the organization and company initiatives across a wide breadth of mediums and campaigns: websites, social media, sales slicks, case studies, presentations, print collateral, email designs, events, and many others.

Project research, as needed, on various marketing initiatives as directed.

Work with a Project Management Tool, creating new projects, keeping tasks and due dates organized, and following up with team tasks to ensure deadlines are met.

Create the tools and resources needed to maintain brand design standards throughout the organization.

Quickly learning new software tools and trying new things to be ahead of the industry curve.

Leverage Salesforce and Pardot as the backbone of all marketing efforts.

Manage and direct projects and relationships with outside design contractors.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate is a technology maven - with an intense desire (and ability) to learn new software tools and think outside the box to be ahead of the industry curve.

BA/BS degree or equivalent work experience.

5-7 years of experience designing for multiple clients with varying deliverables required.

Strong command of typography and whitespace, grabbing attention and conveying an easily understood message.

Strong understanding of Adobe Creative Cloud and all its tools. Specifically Indesign, Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

Strong understanding of landing page, email, and web design.

Experience developing, implementing, and maintaining brand standards and resources for a growing organization.

Must be a driven self-starter, a positive thinker, loyal and trustworthy.

Attributes of flexibility, creativity, self-discipline, strong organizational skills, and action orientation are essential for this role.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Team player who is willing and able to “roll up the shirt sleeves” to get a project done when needed.

A high degree of autonomy with the capability of working remotely.

Working conditions

BELAY Corporate, as a virtual company, offers you the ability to work from home full-time. As such, a dedicated and secure workspace, free of distractions is required. Our standard business hours are Monday-Friday. Some roles will require travel.

This role is a full-time, exempt, W2 role with our company. If you join BELAY, you’ll be joining a top-notch company with a world-class reputation. Expect to work hard & play hard. Expect to have fun while being on the front end of a growing, vibrant company.

Physical requirements

This position does not have any physical requirements at this time.