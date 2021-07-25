Job Details

About us

We’re a fast-growing startup on a mission to help every parent raise a healthier baby. Snapi is a pre-seed stage New York startup creating a product that gives parents personalized nutrition plans for their babies from registered dietitians straight on their phones.

www.snapihealth.com

About the job

We are looking for a self-starter creative person to join us on our mission as the founding design lead. You will work closely with our founders, marketing lead, dietitians, and engineers to build out our product and brand. Our HQ is in New York City but we’re open to any talented individual no matter where you are.





What you’ll be doing:

Establish a design system.

Product UI UX

Brand image.





Who we’re looking for:

2 to 4 years of experience working in UI UX design.

Excellent communication skills.

Proactive and not afraid to test new things.

DTC brand experience is a bonus.

If this sounds exciting, please reach out to us here or at info@snapihealth.com.

