Product Designers & UX Researchers

Who are we?

We are Zip, a rapidly expanding global fintech headquartered out of Sydney, Australia with a growing presence focused in the US and UK markets (and that's just the start!).





We're here to simplify how the world pays for what they need by connecting merchants with consumers and offering them fair and seamless payment solutions, everywhere. We’re also the brains behind Pocketbook, which helps almost a million Aussies take control of their money and improve their financial wellbeing.





Our values are at the heart of everything we do. They form our Mamba mentality - how we’re better than yesterday, and are used to create game-changing experiences for our customers and our people.





What we need:

We've got some pretty ambitious plans this year, and are growing our design and research muscle to support with the new products, features and countries we are launching! We are currently hiring Product Designers along with UX Researchers across different squads, who will work in cross functional teams who understand the value of design, research & data. We ship product fast and will be looking for people who want to be a part of the growth journey of an Aussie FinTech Unicorn.





Product Design

You should be an end to end Product Designer and use your full range of product design, interaction design, and visual design skills, and own the design across key parts of our customer journey. We are looking for both UX and UI leaning Product Designers who:

Have a curiosity for understanding the 'why' of every problem

Can tell a story, and take people on the journey of our customers

Design flows and experiences that are simple, elegant, and delightful

Can design for various groups of people (international audiences & people with disabilities for example)

Have an example of work you can share with us (portfolio, PDF, or even via screen sharing - we understand NDA's can be tricky!)





UX Research

As a UX Researcher, you will help shape Zip’s thinking with your empathy with users, creative and analytical thinking, and understanding of human behaviour and psychology. You are somebody who can:

Understand, unpack and help shape designs for diverse regions of the world, actioning insights into localised designs for optimal product-market fit

Conduct generative and evaluative research to support Zip’s global expansion

Run qualitative and mixed methods research, and discovery activities

Facilitate and report on moderated and unmoderated concept/usability testing

Understand the end-to-end aspects of the design research lifecycle





Why us?

We’re looking for someone who always finds new boundaries to cross - a future Zipster who will obsess over excellence and make constant improvements for our customers. We’ve removed the red tape here to get things done quickly, so if you see a problem, own the solution. You've gotta hustle at Zip!

If you only meet some of the requirements, that's okay. We value a diverse range of backgrounds and ideas and believe this is fundamental for our future success. So, if you have the curiosity to learn and the willingness to teach what you know, we'd love to hear from you.

We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive workplace that provides equal opportunities to all persons regardless of their age, cultural background, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, veteran status, or anything else.





