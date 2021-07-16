Job Details

Clari uses AI and automation to drive growth and retention for high-performing revenue teams. Clari’s market-leading Revenue Operations Platform is currently processing over $300 billion in pipeline each year, and is used by over 100,000 marketing, sales, and customer success professionals across 170 countries. Customers include market leaders like Adobe, Zoom, Qualtrics, UiPath, Okta, and Workday. We constantly hear from our customers that Clari is required equipment, and that we’ve changed their lives and the trajectory of their businesses. It never gets old, and we never take it for granted. Together, we help others realize their fullest potential by transforming their revenue operations to be connected, efficient, and predictable.

Clari is looking for a talented Digital Designer to assist in all aspects of our web and online marketing design initiatives and be a pivotal part of visually communicating our product and business value. In addition to a world-class design portfolio, the ideal candidate will have experience designing and building online marketing materials (i.e. landing pages, emails, banners, etc.), basic knowledge of HTML and CSS, an understanding of the web development process, and best practices in UI/UX and SEO.

Design plays a vital role at Clari and informs its product, customer and employee experience. The way Clari values design makes this a unique opportunity. Every creative person joining our design team can make a huge impact, right from the start by helping to create and shape the future of design across the company.

Responsibilities

Work with our team to design and develop our global online presence, including websites, campaign landing pages, emails, blogs, ad creative, and more

Drive other design projects such as custom graphic development, collateral, presentations, and trade show signage

Help bring new ideas for design and content creation to the team using your expertise and eye for great design

Create email, landing page, and blog templates within our CMS and marketing automation systems to improve the efficiency of the Marketing teams postings on social media, blog, email, and other channels

Revamp wireframes, mockups, and site pages as part of our exciting company rebranding efforts; present work to senior management

Work with team members to develop and maintain the brand guidelines, and assist the team with creating new assets and maintaining consistency

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in graphic design or interactive design

Strong design portfolio showcasing web and digital design capabilities

Understanding of the web development process, responsive design, and best practices in UI/UX and SEO

Experience in HTML and CSS

Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign), Sketch, and/or Figma. Experience in Adobe After Effects is a plus

Excellent project management and organizational skills

Personal interest in staying up-to-date on the latest trends, including agile methodology and emerging best practices in the design community

Illustration and/or animation skills are a plus

