Job Details
Product Designer
EN - Looking for Product Designers that believe in the Positive Impact that Design can bring to create new paradigms.
Full Time • From USD$14 to $24k/year • Remote
PT-BR - Procuramos Designers que acreditem no impacto positivo que o Design pode ter na criação de novos paradigmas.
Full Time • Entre R$6.000 e R$10.000/mês • Remoto • PJ • Inglês
Responsibilities
- Create authentic UI
- Basic UX: Flows and Wireframes
- Design System, components, states
- Lean mentality
- Figma Pro
- Prototyping
- Polished Visuals
Extras
- Motion UI
- Photoshop, Illustrator
- Experience with branding, illustration
- Have worked with products that went live (app, websites, etc).
How it is to work with us
We started the studio so we could create a space for people to feel at home, that responsibilites were divided and people had space to express their best.
- Mostly Async
- Globalized & Distributed
- Notion / Slack / Loom / Figma as main tools for communication.
- Transparency
- No politics, no drama.