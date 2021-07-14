Product Designer

Job Details

EN - Looking for Product Designers that believe in the Positive Impact that Design can bring to create new paradigms.

Full Time • From USD$14 to $24k/year • Remote





PT-BR - Procuramos Designers que acreditem no impacto positivo que o Design pode ter na criação de novos paradigmas.

Full Time • Entre R$6.000 e R$10.000/mês • Remoto • PJ • Inglês





Responsibilities

Create authentic UI

Basic UX: Flows and Wireframes

Design System, components, states

Lean mentality

Figma Pro

Prototyping

Polished Visuals





Extras

Motion UI

Photoshop, Illustrator

Experience with branding, illustration

Have worked with products that went live (app, websites, etc).









How it is to work with us

We started the studio so we could create a space for people to feel at home, that responsibilites were divided and people had space to express their best.

Mostly Async

Globalized & Distributed

Notion / Slack / Loom / Figma as main tools for communication.

Transparency

No politics, no drama.







