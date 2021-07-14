All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

EN - Looking for Product Designers that believe in the Positive Impact that Design can bring to create new paradigms.

Full Time • From USD$14 to $24k/year • Remote


PT-BR - Procuramos Designers que acreditem no impacto positivo que o Design pode ter na criação de novos paradigmas.

Full Time • Entre R$6.000 e R$10.000/mês • Remoto • PJ • Inglês


Responsibilities

  • Create authentic UI
  • Basic UX: Flows and Wireframes
  • Design System, components, states
  • Lean mentality
  • Figma Pro
  • Prototyping
  • Polished Visuals


Extras

  • Motion UI
  • Photoshop, Illustrator
  • Experience with branding, illustration
  • Have worked with products that went live (app, websites, etc).



How it is to work with us

We started the studio so we could create a space for people to feel at home, that responsibilites were divided and people had space to express their best.

  • Mostly Async
  • Globalized & Distributed
  • Notion / Slack / Loom / Figma as main tools for communication.
  • Transparency
  • No politics, no drama.



Beta Pepperoni
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Brazil
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
Team Members
