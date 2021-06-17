Interested? Here’s what to do next...

Job Details

Job Description

Lincoln is hiring a Senior Product Designer/ Art Director to work on disruptive, liberty-oriented tech projects as a key member of our team. The ideal candidate will demonstrate excellence in Lean UX, user-centered design, cross-functional team collaboration, and ability to go from initial idea to a finished UX/UI or visual design that users love. They are a self-starter, and know how to distill complex business requirements down into elegant user experiences.





Our projects span from responsive web to native mobile, from consumer B2C to enterprise B2B, so the ideal candidate will enjoy a lot of variety, and must have the ability to create cohesive experiences across multiple platforms.





We operate like a fast-growing startup, so this role offers the opportunity to constantly develop new skills and portfolio, be a self-starter, explore new target markets, and strongly influence product direction. See the About Lincoln section below for more about our culture.

Requirements

Minimum 8+ years of experience and an outstanding portfolio to show for it

Portfolio shows multiple shipped products and deep user-centered design sensibilities

Strong skills as a “full stack designer” - user research, UX, and UI

Ability to do rough concept work all the way through pretty visual design

At home with tools like Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, UserTesting.com, Zeplin, etc.

Familiarity with Lean Startup and Lean UX processes is a must

Enjoy collaborating with diverse teams that includes product managers, engineers, and occasionally client stakeholders

Passion for promoting liberty and having an impact

Bonus: Experience collaborating as a part of 100% remote teams

Bonus: Formal design training or degree

Bonus: Ability to do some occasional front-end HTML, CSS, and/or JavaScript





About Lincoln Network - JoinLincoln.org

Lincoln is where liberty and technology meet. Our nonprofit side educates policymakers on the benefits of free markets in tech. You’ll regularly see our team on major news networks. Deployed is our digital tech agency that specializes in world-class product development for liberty-minded clients. And lastly, our Studio seeks to make policy obsolete by creating and marketing disruptive new tech products that promote consumer choice.





We have a fun, fast-moving startup culture. We’re passionate about having an impact. Our current team is 15-20 people in size and scaling quickly. Our team works remotely from all over the U.S., with quarterly team retreats that rotate between regions.





We offer a nice benefits package to employees, in addition to competitive salaries and the convenience of working from anywhere. Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance, 401K, tax-advantaged bonus structure, and an unlimited vacation policy.

Interested? Here’s what to do next...

Please send your CV or resumé with product design case studies and/or portfolio to Ian, our Head of Product - ian@joinlincoln.org



