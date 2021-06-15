Sr Product Marketing Manager (Remote)

Job Details

What is Trusted Health?

Trusted is a technology platform that connects healthcare professionals with flexible job opportunities at caregiving facilities across the country. Founded in 2017, Trusted has grown rapidly in pursuit of its mission to help people everywhere get care. In just a few short years, Trusted has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the history of the healthcare staffing industry and was recognized as one of Forbes’ “Next Billion Dollar Companies.” Hundreds of thousands of clinicians have already signed up for Trusted’s platform, connecting with & working at healthcare facilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Trusted’s platform isn’t just a labor marketplace, it’s also an end-to-end employment system allowing the company to scalably serve as the employer-of-record for the healthcare professionals that they work with. This encourages deep relationships between Trusted and its clinicians and provides Trusted with the opportunity to create a best-in-class experience throughout the entire candidate lifecycle, from acquisition through retention, while eliminating stressful, employment-related overhead from both our clinical professionals and healthcare partners.

Trusted’s headquarters is located in San Francisco’s Financial District, though it has taken a digital-first approach to building its workforce and the majority of their team resides outside the Bay Area.

What we're looking for

We’re looking for an experienced Product Marketer to join our fast-growing organization. The successful candidate is an influential storyteller and communicator, with a demonstrated ability in developing relevant, creative messages across marketing channels. In this role, you’ll partner closely with our Marketing, Product Management, and Marketplace teams to drive consensus in go-to-market strategy, represent the voice of our customer, and deliver strategic messages and offerings that drive product adoption across our nurses’ journey.

At Trusted, no two days are the same, and the ideal candidate is excited to jump into a variety of projects: conducting customer research to understand changing market needs, strategizing to develop an email campaign to drive feature adoption, and developing assets to support our nurses through their journey. You’re excited about working cross-functionally, being hands-on in a variety of projects, and having the space to make a positive impact on our nurses’ experience. As our second Product Marketer, this is an exciting opportunity to help build the team from the ground up and play a key role on our Marketing leadership team.

Your responsibilities

Champion the voice of the customer to develop relevant messaging and help prioritize solutions based on customer needs

Partner with Growth Marketing and Product Management to develop experimental campaigns and features to drive growth

Lead launch of new features and scale adoption of existing ones, collaborating with Product Management, Marketing, and Marketplace teams to develop go-to-market strategies and bring those plans to life

Consult with Product Management to help build the right new features and offerings for our audience

Operationalize the Product Marketing team at Trusted, developing best-in-class practices and identifying where to invest further effort as a team

You are

Versatile communication skills: You’re able and eager to write marketing and UX copy, create strategy documents, and present to cross-functional audiences

Data-driven approach and curiosity: You love to ask questions, know how to blend qualitative and quantitative insights, and have a high standard for measuring and improving the performance of your work

Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment: You can handle ambiguity, and while you aren’t shy about asking for help, you’re also comfortable being the sole PMM in your area

Strong cross-functional and interpersonal skills: You know how to work with and across Marketing, Product, and customer-facing teams to influence and drive results

You have

5+ years of experience in marketing or strategy role; 3+ years of experience in Product Marketing specifically

Knowledge of staffing, nursing, or healthcare is a plus; excitement to learn is a must :)

B2C experience is preferred

We offer

Stock options and competitive compensation package

Paid vacation & sick time, paid family leave, and flexible work hours

Employer-paid health insurance, vision, and dental

Mindfulness and fitness reimbursement

Monthly cellular phone reimbursement

Employer-sponsored 401k

Trusted Health provides equal employment opportunity for all applicants and employees. All qualified applicants will be considered regardless of an individual’s race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, religion, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, marital status, domestic partner status, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws. If you cannot submit your application due to a disability, please email hello@trustedhealth.com; we will reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities to the extent required by applicable law.