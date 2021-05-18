Lead Product Designer (UX/UI, Senior)

Job Details

We are looking for:

Lead/Senior Digital Product Designers (UX/UI) (Remote)

Strong experience and a proven history of success required, meaning excellent skills for UX design, research, wireframing, prototyping, analysis as well as strong aesthetics for pixel-perfect visual UI graphics and brand-aligned design style implementation throughout design systems and our core product brands visual presence.

Job Responsibilities

Execute on all phases of the UX/UI design process — from helping to evaluate user stories and collecting user feedback to creating user flows, lo-fi/hi-fi wireframing and prototyping, and designing highly professional visuals

Maintain aesthetic coherence across the design system working to find meaningful expressions within brand guidelines and visual identity for each product

Create visually striking UI design, fitting the brand aesthetics and design standards while incorporating usability findings, feedback and metrics

Transform technical insights into informed user-centric design decisions and create complete documentation on flows and interactions

Provide quality assurance of all deliverables within the required design standards

Follow an iterative development timeline to ensure tasks are being completed on time

Perform analysis to help drive UX optimization and efficiency

Develop deep relationships within the organization to understand the needs and establish strong user-centric brand-aligned solutions throughout the business

Collaborate in cross-functional capacities with the UX, engineering, creative, and marketing teams, to build concepts, graphics and layouts for our products

Maintain a positive attitude while giving and receiving constructive criticism to make improvements and take appropriate corrective actions with a high level of empathy and understanding for various people, positions, and cultures

Resumes will not be considered without an accompanying portfolio/case studies

Experience

Experience with industry standard design software, and specifically Figma

Experience in blockchain-related projects and crypto/DeFi highly appreciated

Knowledge of enterprise blockchain solutions, including payments and identity systems a huge plus

Knowledge of best UX practices

Ability to deal with ambiguity and incomplete information

High attention to detail

Proven success working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Ability to critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources

Must possess a strong work ethic

Proficiency in macOS and Google Suite is a big plus

Skills

Strong visual UI design skills for mobile (native) and web applications

Solution focused

Extremely detail oriented

Highly efficient and organized

Good communication skills in English (both written and spoken, above average)

Animation skills and/or understanding of animation principles a big plus

Ability to take ownership

Experienced in communicating clearly and confidently with fellow team members and team leads

Interpersonal skills with ability to quickly create trust-based relationships

Working Conditions

Flexible 40-hour work week

Permanent, full-time position

International team of professionals

Relaxed work environment

Quarter bonuses based on productivity

Possibility of relocation to Thailand, Dubai

Possibility to work from offices around the globe

Possibility to visit global meetups and conferences for education and/or for giving a speech

Seniority Level

Senior (at least 5 years strong professional experience)

Employment Type

Full-Time (Remote)

Job Function

UX/UI, Design, Research, Mobile, Web, Creative

Industry

Fintech, Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, Information Technology

Compensation

Salary and other benefits are TBD based on experience and fit (general salary range 60~80K USD)





— SORAMITSU is a Japanese technology company delivering blockchain-based solutions for enterprises, universities, and governments.

From the creation of domestic and cross-border payment systems, to the development of our own decentralized autonomous economy, our projects and use case studies represent the next-generation of fintech and DeFi. The company was established in 2016 and currently employs ~100 people across the globe.

In 2020, SORAMITSU was recognized by Central Banking as the "Central Bank Digital Currency Partner of the Year". We have many widely recognized projects in both enterprise/institutional and crypto, including Bakong, Hyperledger Iroha, Polkaswap, Fearless Wallet, KAGOME, FUHON, and of course, SORA. You can familiarize yourself with our various activities by visiting our homepage at soramitsu.co.jp.

SORAMITSU is an equal opportunity employer. All aspects of employment including the decision to hire, promote, discipline, or discharge, will be based on merit, competence, performance, and business needs. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy, genetic information, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law.