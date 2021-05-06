UX Designer (Visual)

Job Details

Clover is reinventing health insurance by working to keep people healthier.

Our UX designers thrive on solving hard problems. We foster a culture of design by inviting cross-functional teams into our process to understand our users' pain points, generate different solutions, and test our ideas. Our team delivers products and experiences by combining personal care and modern technology to give people the healthcare they deserve.

We work closely to define emerging patterns, interactions, and visual systems from the ground up to solve problems that haven’t been solved yet-- such as near real-time collaboration with providers on patient care.

As a UX Designer, you will act as an advocate for Clover design. You will shape product experiences by creating interaction flows that are beautiful, intuitive, and functional for patients and providers. You will help set the vision for the patient experience and collaborate with designers, researchers, product managers, and other stakeholders to design and test user-focused solutions. This is a unique opportunity for a creative person to shape how our patients experience the healthcare system.

As a UX Designer, you will:

Be a part of a small design team that crafts the patient and provider (i.e. doctors, nurses, hospitals) experiences and applications.

Develop project plans, including dates and deliverables, with your Product Manager and Engineering lead.

Execute creative work from concepts and wireframes to final visual designs.

Explore breadth in design solutions to consider multiple approaches that might solve a problem.

Deliver visually engaging, innovative and functional mobile and web products.

Collaborate with user research experts to develop appropriate research methodologies and test plans for your designs.

Communicate project statuses and blockers to cross-functional partners and managers. Call upon cross-functional support as necessary.

For novel scenarios, partner with design leaders to drive impact.

You will love this job if:

You have a genuine passion for what design and technology can do to help patient care.

You are a systems-thinker that can logically visualize complex systems and user interaction flows.

You are a problem solver that gets excited by big, complicated problems.

You are an empathetic user advocate that values designing with research and data analysis.

You are a collaborator that can make and communicate design decisions with non-designers.

You look for opportunities to take ownership and proactively advise on potential areas of design investment.

You consistently seek feedback and offer feedback to peers and cross-functional partners.

You should get in touch if:

You have 3+ years design experience in a design environment, in-house, agency or other relevant industry. You have mobile experience and have shipped mobile-first products.

You have a portfolio that shows a diversity of experiences. Strong in two core skills/capable in two others or expert in one/capable in three others (core skills: research/strategy, system design, interaction design, visual design).

You have an eye for clean and artful design and possess superior UI skills.

You are an expert in Figma and pick up tools easily.

You are passionate about all things design, especially typography, iconography, color, space and texture.

You are passionate about accessibility and have experience shipping accessibility compliant designs.

You have experience working on complex systems and applications.





