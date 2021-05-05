Job Details

Kami Vision is a San Jose based AI computer vision company. With 4 million users in 100+ countries, Kami is a fast-growing organization focused on making vision AI affordable and accessible to both consumers and businesses.





Overview

As a Visual Product Designer at Kami Vision, your time will be split: half working alongside the product team doing UI/UX work to design our mobile & web applications and half working alongside the marketing team to produce engaging marketing websites, digital advertising material, and sales collateral. Ideal candidates will have a strong visual design background being able to define and creatively expand the Kami Vision brand into new visuals and apply it to both UI design work and marketing collateral.





Responsibilities

Individually contribute and design end-to-end flows and visuals for Kami Vision products and features sets across both web and mobile platforms

Establish and implement design guidelines to ensure consistent and high quality results

Design and creatively produce all digital marketing collateral (social content, ads)

Create both high fidelity and low fidelity digital product interactions and interfaces to help define new features and ideas for Kami Vision’s B2C and B2B products

Work closely with other designers and stakeholders to continually raise the quality and craftsmanship of the Kami Vision brand and products

Design and produce all aiding collateral for the sales team





Candidates must have: (Submissions that do not include a portfolio will not be considered)

5+ years of professional design experience

design experience 4+ years of professional UI/UX design experience across both web and mobile

UI/UX design experience across both web and mobile Experience designing and launching cross-platform products (Web, Android, iOS)

Experience building and expanding the visual synthesis of a brand

Demonstrated experience working with creative, marketing, and technical teams to take projects from concept to execution

An online portfolio that showcases your visual, digital product, and graphic design work across a variety of mediums (web, mobile, digital, social).

Know the tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator or similar).





An ideal candidate has

Experience working in a dynamic start up environment

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Experience working with and building design systems



