Visual Product Designer
Kami Vision is a San Jose based AI computer vision company. With 4 million users in 100+ countries, Kami is a fast-growing organization focused on making vision AI affordable and accessible to both consumers and businesses.
Overview
As a Visual Product Designer at Kami Vision, your time will be split: half working alongside the product team doing UI/UX work to design our mobile & web applications and half working alongside the marketing team to produce engaging marketing websites, digital advertising material, and sales collateral. Ideal candidates will have a strong visual design background being able to define and creatively expand the Kami Vision brand into new visuals and apply it to both UI design work and marketing collateral.
Responsibilities
- Individually contribute and design end-to-end flows and visuals for Kami Vision products and features sets across both web and mobile platforms
- Establish and implement design guidelines to ensure consistent and high quality results
- Design and creatively produce all digital marketing collateral (social content, ads)
- Create both high fidelity and low fidelity digital product interactions and interfaces to help define new features and ideas for Kami Vision’s B2C and B2B products
- Work closely with other designers and stakeholders to continually raise the quality and craftsmanship of the Kami Vision brand and products
- Design and produce all aiding collateral for the sales team
Candidates must have: (Submissions that do not include a portfolio will not be considered)
- 5+ years of professional design experience
- 4+ years of professional UI/UX design experience across both web and mobile
- Experience designing and launching cross-platform products (Web, Android, iOS)
- Experience building and expanding the visual synthesis of a brand
- Demonstrated experience working with creative, marketing, and technical teams to take projects from concept to execution
- An online portfolio that showcases your visual, digital product, and graphic design work across a variety of mediums (web, mobile, digital, social).
- Know the tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator or similar).
An ideal candidate has
- Experience working in a dynamic start up environment
- Working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Experience working with and building design systems