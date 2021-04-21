Job Details

UX Director (Freelance)

Work on groundbreaking products from the comfort of your home or during your travels abroad. We're looking for Freelance UX Directors to work with our New York and San Francisco Teams. Fantasy is building a freelance bench of the best design talent across the world to enable us to flex our design capability for clients when needed.





Join our team

A UX Director at Fantasy works to ship world-class products for pioneering companies. You will oversee talented teams and work hands-on with organizations to create future experiences that might range from global mobile OS's to web.





Responsibilities

Lead a team of talented designers

Combine oversight with hands-on work

Work end-to-end to ship great products

Develop strong working relationships with clients





Qualifications

Proven experience in defining user experiences for a variety of applications, products, and platforms

Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions

Attention to detail

Ability to excite and engage those around you to bring about the best outcomes





Professional Experience

8+ years of experience in creative and digital agencies

Experience leading the creation of digital products and platforms

A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals





Checklist