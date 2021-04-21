UX Director (Freelance)
UX Director (Freelance)
Work on groundbreaking products from the comfort of your home or during your travels abroad. We're looking for Freelance UX Directors to work with our New York and San Francisco Teams. Fantasy is building a freelance bench of the best design talent across the world to enable us to flex our design capability for clients when needed.
Join our team
A UX Director at Fantasy works to ship world-class products for pioneering companies. You will oversee talented teams and work hands-on with organizations to create future experiences that might range from global mobile OS's to web.
Responsibilities
- Lead a team of talented designers
- Combine oversight with hands-on work
- Work end-to-end to ship great products
- Develop strong working relationships with clients
Qualifications
- Proven experience in defining user experiences for a variety of applications, products, and platforms
- Strong communication skills, both written and oral, with the natural ability to articulate and defend design decisions
- Attention to detail
- Ability to excite and engage those around you to bring about the best outcomes
Professional Experience
- 8+ years of experience in creative and digital agencies
- Experience leading the creation of digital products and platforms
- A portfolio showcasing innovative design solutions across a breadth of business verticals
Checklist
- You have an online portfolio
- You're ready to both lead and to learn
- You can work with our US Based Teams