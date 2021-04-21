Product Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

At Lhotse, we are reinventing how organizations buy goods and services.

We are shaping the nexus of Procurement, Cognitive Automation and FinTech.

Our B2B software solution enables employees across all kinds of organizations to make better buying decisions. Check out our website to learn more.





Join us and expect nothing less than:

Solve global problems faced by millions of companies and their employees, every day Become part of an inspiring and experienced team with diverse backgrounds Be part of the Lhotse journey from (almost) day 1 & shape the company with us Enjoy our central (Berlin Mitte) office, most flexible remote-work options and fair compensation & ESOP “Mini-MBA:” learn and broaden your horizon by diving into more than one department We are proud to call some of the most prestigious Entrepreneurs in Germany our backers and advisors





As Product Designer, your mission is to develop the design direction of the Lhotse App. You will establish design principles for Lhotse and be fundamental for Lhotse's design language.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

You are responsible for the user interface and user experience of the Lhotse App. In reinventing how organization buy goods and services, we want to ensure that our customer have the best experience possible - this starts with the interface with our product. Your role has a 100% design focus and includes the following responsibilities:





Define, establish and execute a clear Lhotse Design Language and a Design System.

Assist our product and tech team in identifying the right opportunities and guide them through the design process.

Advocate for design as an iterative process. We might not land on the right solution on the first try, but we keep learning and improving.

Ensure experienceable design stands at the forefront of our product

Support the founders in developing Sales and Business Development materials.





YOUR PROFILE

You are a young professional with a high degree of motivation and sense of responsibility for what you do! You love taking on challenges and challenging the status quo. You work directly with the Founders and our Tech and Product Team. You will be Lhotse’s first design hire - we are looking for a role model!



