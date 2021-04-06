Visual Design Manager, Product Design

Job Details

The Job

Elevate the design and ideation process of the Product Design team, lead B/R's mobile apps into its next chapter.

The Daily

You'll promote an environment of creativity and risk-taking; getting hands-on with a team of Sr. Designers to unlock unique and forward-looking ideas and solutions under your direction.

You’ll help direct a new and contemporary design language for B/R’s consumer products e.g., Mobile Apps, Website, and Connected TV Apps

You'll adapt the design process and working style for yourself and the team to allow for each new project to be solved in the best and efficient way possible that results in high-quality work

You'll advocate for the team and their ideas with x-functional partners and stakeholders; You're a good listener but also a persuasive storyteller with a point of view to change minds and opinions

You'll mentor and inspire x-functional partners from product to engineering on the design and ideation process; not afraid to push back on a deadline out or pushing the team to meet a deadline as well

You'll translate abstract ideas and ambiguous requirements into tangible and clear deliverables for your team





The Essentials

A solid understanding of the design AND idea generation process that can foster innovation or forward-looking solutions

Manages stress and adversity in a positive, constructive manner during difficult situations and tight deadlines

Strong design advocacy skills to prioritize constructive feedback from x-functional partners and designers

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal; change communication method and style to speak to different audiences and their needs

Excellent multitasking skills with the ability to manage several projects at any one time

Stays abreast of current design trends and technologies; strong understanding of iOS and Android patterns/guidelines

Makes the calendar work for you, not the other way around; takes ownership of their day and priorities

Transparent, prompt, and collaborative

You are passionate about design and excited about Bleacher Report. Nobody checks every box so, please apply if you are excited about this opportunity:

You have 6-8+ years of product design experience (preferably on mobile).

You have 2+ years of leading or managing teams of 3 or more product designers

You have a diverse portfolio of creative design work executed by yourself or teams you've led

Proven track record of shipped work with real outcomes and metrics

Bachelor's degree in Design or a related field preferred





Perks & Benefits

People First Management Philosophy

Work with a humble and diverse team

Unlimited PTO

Access to Mental Health Resources

Dedicated Learning Budgets e.g. Conferences, Workshops, Books, Etc.

Competitive Salaries

Access to top of the line equipment

401k + Company Matching!

Dental/Healthcare/Vision/Flexible Spending Accounts

Commuter and Remote Benefits

50% off AT&T Phone, Cable, and Internet Services

Free or steeply discounted streaming services e.g., HBO MAX and AT&T TV



