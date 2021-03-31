Job Details

Who we are:

FriendsWithYou is the art collaboration of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, working together since 2002, and created with the intention to bring more joy, kindness, and love to the world. The collaboration is a vehicle for the exploration of emotional healing through culture creation and art making. Each work is created with the intention of transcendence, and nurturing care for the viewer or participant. FriendsWithYou’s meaning is in its name, in that everything in the universe can and wants to be friends with you, an aide in the promotion of love, harmony & peace in our lives. Our goal is to connect and share positivity through our work, to grow the love and joy in each person, creating an exponential aggregate of sharing, healing, and compassion for each other and our living planet.

Rizzoli published We Are FriendsWithYou, a comprehensive monograph featuring contributions by Pharrell Williams, Alejandro Jodorowksy and Peter Doroshenko. Book launch events were held at MOCA Los Angeles & Paul Kasmin Gallery’s PK Shop in 2014.

www.FriendsWithYou.com

@FriendsWithYou





Description:

We are looking for a talented Designer / 3D Artist / Animator to join our team in Downtown, Los Angeles.

Must be self-sufficient, proficient in Illustrator, Cinema 4D, other 3D programs, as well as have fine art and design skills. Must have a good & kind attitude with a strong work ethic and love for making work. UI design skills are a plus. Programming skill are a plus.

This candidate will be assisting the two artists that make up FriendsWithYou: Samuel Borkson & Arturo Sandoval III. Including but not limited to: creating 3D files, creating assets for various Intellectual Properties, helping to realize larger than life installations, creating PDF's, and everything in between. The position requires the ability to work on general design such as branding and layout, and have strong drawing skills. We are looking for a real self-starter that can run with a project and see it to completion, as well as work with other artists.

Requirements:

- Drawing skills are a top priority

- Proficient in Illustrator, Photoshop, Cinema 4D and/or other 3D programs, After Effects.

- A solid portfolio demonstrating your graphic design abilities

- Ability to draw by hand and/or on a tablet – kawaii style preferred

- Able to work as part of a small team on both short-term and long-term projects

- Minimum of 2 years professional art / design experience in related industry

- Design still graphics for video boards, television spots, etc.

- Strong artistic vision and creative abilities

- Ability to make PDF presentations

- Upkeep of our website & help with IT

- Ui (User Interface) design knowledge

- Social Media Skills – video editing & animation

- A demonstrable passion for creativity and an education/background that involved artistic expression

- An energetic team player, with a can-do attitude and a positive personality

- Ability to wear multiple hats

Info:

Education: A Degree in Graphic Design or Fine Art related degree

Job Type: Graphic Designer / 3D Artist / Illustrator

Experience: At least 2 - 3 years in a creative environment

Industry: Fine Art

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Starting: ASAP

Competitive salary based upon experience.

To apply please send resume, cover letter and portfolio to:

job@friendswithyou.com

Thank you!