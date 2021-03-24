UX/UI Designer
Type: Contract-to-Hire
Location: United States (Only) - Fully Remote
Title: UX/UI Designer
Alternate Title: Product Designer
POSITION SUMMARY
Responsible for creating and designing user interfaces that optimize user interaction and experience. Support testing activities and incorporate findings to
develop visual/interactive solutions. Provide day-to-day support of product teams. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity,
diversity, inclusion and safety.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS
- Collaborate on scenarios, end-to-end experiences, prototypes and other artifacts to help teams align on problems and solutions
- Define visual elements, product elements and overall design
- Create and implement interaction models and user interface specifications
- Evaluate and set best practices and standards
- Share artifacts with team members and stakeholders, and incorporate feedback as appropriate
- Support associate product designers and development teams during technical implementation
- Monitor user engagement and identify opportunities for improvement and innovation
- Champion company standards and best practices and ensure that assignments are delivered with the highest of quality and in accordance to standards
- Serve as an advocate for collaboration and assist other team members on assignments
- Embrace Agile environment and act as an advocate for customers, providing strategic leadership based in user-centered design, user research,
- customer analytics, and business goals
- Apply standards from design systems and/or brand guidelines, and contribute to design systems
- Travel to local campuses and to attend company meetings
MINIMUM POSITION QUALIFICATIONS
- 3+ years of experience in Digital/UI Design or related field
- Any experience in an Agile software environment
- Proficient using design and authoring tools such as Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Invision
- In–depth understanding of UI; knowledge of latest design trends and their role in the commercial environment
- Ability to think creatively while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail
- Portfolio demonstrating previous experience in UI and problem-solving approaches
- Ability to make deliberate, customer driven design decisions that translate high-level requirements into thoughtful, intuitive, functional interfaces
BEHAVIORS/SKILLS
PUTS THE CUSTOMER FIRST:
Anticipates customer needs, champions for the customer, acts with customers in mind, exceeds customers’ expectations, gains customers’ trust and respect.
COMMUNICATES EFFECTIVELY AND CANDIDLY:
Communicates clearly and directly, approachable, relates well to others, engages people and helps them understand change, provides and seeks feedback,
articulates clearly, actively listens.
ACHIEVES RESULTS THROUGH TEAMWORK:
Is open to diverse ideas, works inclusively and collaboratively, holds self and others accountable, involves others to accomplish individual and team goals.
LEADS THROUGH POSITIVE INFLUENCE:
Demonstrates strong character; builds partnerships; models a conscious balance between work and personal life; takes personal responsibility for own
development; role models leadership qualities such as motivation, inspiration, passion and trust.
COACHES AND DEVELOPS OTHERS:
Develops and cares about associates, builds effective teams, helps people be their best, values and manages diversity, provides candid and constructive
feedback.
LEADS CHANGE AND INNOVATION:
Challenges the status quo, embraces technology, puts forward creative ideas, champions and implements process improvements, gathers the ideas of others,
demonstrates good judgment about which ideas will work.
EXECUTES WITH EXCELLENCE:
Is action oriented, drives for results, sets clear expectations and milestones, reviews progress, acts decisively, solves problems, can be counted on to consistently
meet or exceed goals.
PROVIDES CLEAR AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION:
Plans and organizes well, sets a clear and simple course of action, stays focused on the most important priorities, has the ability to visualize and plan for the
future, understands the industry and marketplace.
SAFETY AWARENESS:
Identifying and correcting conditions that affect employee safety; upholding safety standards.
