Job Details

Type: Contract-to-Hire

Location: United States (Only) - Fully Remote

﻿Title: UX/UI Designer

Alternate Title: Product Designer





POSITION SUMMARY

Responsible for creating and designing user interfaces that optimize user interaction and experience. Support testing activities and incorporate findings to

develop visual/interactive solutions. Provide day-to-day support of product teams. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity,

diversity, inclusion and safety.





ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Collaborate on scenarios, end-to-end experiences, prototypes and other artifacts to help teams align on problems and solutions

Define visual elements, product elements and overall design

Create and implement interaction models and user interface specifications

Evaluate and set best practices and standards

Share artifacts with team members and stakeholders, and incorporate feedback as appropriate

Support associate product designers and development teams during technical implementation

Monitor user engagement and identify opportunities for improvement and innovation

Champion company standards and best practices and ensure that assignments are delivered with the highest of quality and in accordance to standards

Serve as an advocate for collaboration and assist other team members on assignments

Embrace Agile environment and act as an advocate for customers, providing strategic leadership based in user-centered design, user research,

customer analytics, and business goals

Apply standards from design systems and/or brand guidelines, and contribute to design systems

Travel to local campuses and to attend company meetings





MINIMUM POSITION QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years of experience in Digital/UI Design or related field

Any experience in an Agile software environment

Proficient using design and authoring tools such as Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Invision

In–depth understanding of UI; knowledge of latest design trends and their role in the commercial environment

Ability to think creatively while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail

Portfolio demonstrating previous experience in UI and problem-solving approaches

Ability to make deliberate, customer driven design decisions that translate high-level requirements into thoughtful, intuitive, functional interfaces





BEHAVIORS/SKILLS

PUTS THE CUSTOMER FIRST:

Anticipates customer needs, champions for the customer, acts with customers in mind, exceeds customers’ expectations, gains customers’ trust and respect.





COMMUNICATES EFFECTIVELY AND CANDIDLY:

Communicates clearly and directly, approachable, relates well to others, engages people and helps them understand change, provides and seeks feedback,

articulates clearly, actively listens.





ACHIEVES RESULTS THROUGH TEAMWORK:

Is open to diverse ideas, works inclusively and collaboratively, holds self and others accountable, involves others to accomplish individual and team goals.





LEADS THROUGH POSITIVE INFLUENCE:

Demonstrates strong character; builds partnerships; models a conscious balance between work and personal life; takes personal responsibility for own

development; role models leadership qualities such as motivation, inspiration, passion and trust.





COACHES AND DEVELOPS OTHERS:

Develops and cares about associates, builds effective teams, helps people be their best, values and manages diversity, provides candid and constructive

feedback.





LEADS CHANGE AND INNOVATION:

Challenges the status quo, embraces technology, puts forward creative ideas, champions and implements process improvements, gathers the ideas of others,

demonstrates good judgment about which ideas will work.





EXECUTES WITH EXCELLENCE:

Is action oriented, drives for results, sets clear expectations and milestones, reviews progress, acts decisively, solves problems, can be counted on to consistently

meet or exceed goals.





PROVIDES CLEAR AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION:

Plans and organizes well, sets a clear and simple course of action, stays focused on the most important priorities, has the ability to visualize and plan for the

future, understands the industry and marketplace.





SAFETY AWARENESS:

Identifying and correcting conditions that affect employee safety; upholding safety standards.





Instead of using the link to apply, you can send your resume and portfolio directly to me, Alex! My contact information is below.

Feel to reach out to me via email!

Email: Alex.rinner@ascendum.com