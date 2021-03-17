All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer (founding team)

Copy

Who We Are

The Landing is a social design platform that empowers everyone to create together - think Canva meets Pinterest. We believe that the future of product discovery is social, experiential, and creator-led. Our mission is to empower our community to discover, remix, create and connect over fully customizable moodboards. Backed by Cowboy Ventures and a stellar group of investors, we raised $2.5M in seed funding to build an unstoppable team, product, and community. Our recent launch was featured in TechCrunch and Crunchbase, with previous features in Domino, People Home (and more). Early users have been obsessing over the product. Co-founders Miri and Ellie bring a breadth of design experience, customer-centricity and fanatical product obsession to their work.


Our Values

At The Landing, we exist to empower everyone to create together. For us, that means encouraging and enabling creative expression and collaboration. We are a mission-driven team that lives and breathes our core values:

  • Empower excellence with empathy
  • Diverse spaces are creative spaces
  • Create space for joy
  • Build for long term sustainability
  • Do, share, listen, and learn


Who You Are

We're looking for a senior product designer to join the founding team in our mission to empower people to create together. Ideally, you are someone who loves to create magical social and collaborative experiences and is excited by the opportunity to drive our product's strategy and vision.

We're a small nimble team, so we're looking for a person who is not afraid to wear many hats. If you're someone who is excited for their next challenge and eager to dive into many different parts of our product, including brand and marketing, then this role is perfect for you! Your work will touch every part of The Landing user journey, and will meaningfully shape the direction of our product and vision.


What You'll Do

  • Collaborate with a small-but-mighty product team to drive the end-to-end design process for major features across the user journey of The Landing
  • Bring design to the forefront of team-wide decision making
  • Create and maintain a design system that is functional, modular, and accessible for both creators and discoverers on The Landing
  • Partner with engineering to ensure high-quality and consistent implementation and UX
  • Drive The Landing's design vision, champion our brand, and collaborate on our product strategy
  • Work closely with Product & Marketing to ensure a cohesive brand experience across the entire customer journey


What You'll Need

  • At least 4 years of relevant design experience, with a strong combination of visual and product design
  • Experience working on social or consumer-facing products across multiple platforms
  • A strong sense of empathy for the user and a knack for need-finding
  • Strong problem-solving ability and effectiveness in situations with limited information
  • A love for building solutions from first principles and communicating them to stakeholders
  • Proficiency in Figma / Sketch / Adobe Creative Suite and familiarity with accessibility standards and inclusive design practices
  • Proficiency in using software to build simple prototypes and demonstrate motion design
  • Experience leading user research studies first-hand or with the support of UX researcher(s)
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to clearly explain design decisions


Benefits & Perks

  • 100% Distributed - our team works remotely and flexibly, but you will have to be available to collaborate on U.S. timezone–friendly hours
  • Competitive Salary & Generous Company Equity
  • Unlimited Vacation
  • Health, Life, Vision & Dental Insurance


To Apply

To apply, send an email to careers@thelandinghome.com with your portfolio, a little bit about yourself, and why you’re interested in The Landing and this position, specifically. We’ll be in touch from there to continue the conversation!

The Landing is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, disability, marital status, veteran status, or any other occupationally irrelevant criteria.

Apply for this position
The Landing
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
North America
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 17, 2021
You might also like
  1. Web Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  2. Web Design Jobs in Nevada
  3. Product Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  4. Product Design Jobs in Nevada
  5. UI / Visual Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  6. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Nevada
  7. Mobile Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  8. Mobile Design Jobs in Nevada
  9. Leadership Jobs in North Las Vegas
  10. Leadership Jobs in Nevada
  11. Web Design Jobs
  12. Product Design Jobs
  13. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  14. Mobile Design Jobs
  15. Leadership Jobs
  16. Remote Web Design Design Jobs
  17. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  18. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
  19. Remote Mobile Design Design Jobs
  20. Remote Leadership Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Web Designers in North Las Vegas
  2. Search Web Designers in Nevada
  3. Search Product Designers in North Las Vegas
  4. Search Product Designers in Nevada
  5. Search UI & Visual Designers in North Las Vegas
  6. Search UI & Visual Designers in Nevada
  7. Search Mobile Designers in North Las Vegas
  8. Search Mobile Designers in Nevada
  9. Search Creative Directors in North Las Vegas
  10. Search Creative Directors in Nevada
  11. Search Web Designers
  12. Search Product Designers
  13. Search UI & Visual Designers
  14. Search Mobile Designers
  15. Search Creative Directors
  16. Search Remote Web Designers
  17. Search Remote Product Designers
  18. Search Remote UI & Visual Designers
  19. Search Remote Mobile Designers
  20. Search Remote Creative Directors
Apply for this position