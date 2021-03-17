Senior Product Designer (founding team)

Job Details

Who We Are

The Landing is a social design platform that empowers everyone to create together - think Canva meets Pinterest. We believe that the future of product discovery is social, experiential, and creator-led. Our mission is to empower our community to discover, remix, create and connect over fully customizable moodboards. Backed by Cowboy Ventures and a stellar group of investors, we raised $2.5M in seed funding to build an unstoppable team, product, and community. Our recent launch was featured in TechCrunch and Crunchbase, with previous features in Domino, People Home (and more). Early users have been obsessing over the product. Co-founders Miri and Ellie bring a breadth of design experience, customer-centricity and fanatical product obsession to their work.





Our Values

At The Landing, we exist to empower everyone to create together. For us, that means encouraging and enabling creative expression and collaboration. We are a mission-driven team that lives and breathes our core values:

Empower excellence with empathy

Diverse spaces are creative spaces

Create space for joy

Build for long term sustainability

Do, share, listen, and learn





Who You Are

We're looking for a senior product designer to join the founding team in our mission to empower people to create together. Ideally, you are someone who loves to create magical social and collaborative experiences and is excited by the opportunity to drive our product's strategy and vision.

We're a small nimble team, so we're looking for a person who is not afraid to wear many hats. If you're someone who is excited for their next challenge and eager to dive into many different parts of our product, including brand and marketing, then this role is perfect for you! Your work will touch every part of The Landing user journey, and will meaningfully shape the direction of our product and vision.





What You'll Do

Collaborate with a small-but-mighty product team to drive the end-to-end design process for major features across the user journey of The Landing

Bring design to the forefront of team-wide decision making

Create and maintain a design system that is functional, modular, and accessible for both creators and discoverers on The Landing

Partner with engineering to ensure high-quality and consistent implementation and UX

Drive The Landing's design vision, champion our brand, and collaborate on our product strategy

Work closely with Product & Marketing to ensure a cohesive brand experience across the entire customer journey





What You'll Need

At least 4 years of relevant design experience, with a strong combination of visual and product design

Experience working on social or consumer-facing products across multiple platforms

A strong sense of empathy for the user and a knack for need-finding

Strong problem-solving ability and effectiveness in situations with limited information

A love for building solutions from first principles and communicating them to stakeholders

Proficiency in Figma / Sketch / Adobe Creative Suite and familiarity with accessibility standards and inclusive design practices

Proficiency in using software to build simple prototypes and demonstrate motion design

Experience leading user research studies first-hand or with the support of UX researcher(s)

Excellent communication skills and ability to clearly explain design decisions





Benefits & Perks

100% Distributed - our team works remotely and flexibly, but you will have to be available to collaborate on U.S. timezone–friendly hours

Competitive Salary & Generous Company Equity

Unlimited Vacation

Health, Life, Vision & Dental Insurance





To Apply

To apply, send an email to careers@thelandinghome.com with your portfolio, a little bit about yourself, and why you’re interested in The Landing and this position, specifically. We’ll be in touch from there to continue the conversation!

The Landing is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, disability, marital status, veteran status, or any other occupationally irrelevant criteria.