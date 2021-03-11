Senior Product Designer

Job Details

The Role

Step is looking for an experienced design leader who can lead the overall product, design, and UX strategy. We are a design focused consumer brand that works on physical products, digital products, and mobile apps. We're looking for someone to roll up their sleeves, lead design on individual features and make design decisions in a role with plenty of room to grow. The ideal candidate is a passionate designer who is comfortable working closely with cross-functional teams to influence product strategy and rally them around elegant, innovative mobile solutions that delight our users.

Responsibilities

To design flows and experiences that are delightful, intuitive and elegant.

Execute on a master level with an eagle eye for detail.

Give feedback on product strategy and design work to continually push the level of quality on the team.

Collaborate with Head of Design, Product and Engineering to deliver a world class experience to our users.

Take part in defining a design system to be used across multiple products and platforms

Process Improvement / Financial Infrastructure: Continuously develop systems and processes. Evaluate current processes, identify best practices, develop plans to reach goals and implement improvements.

About You

4+ years demonstrated experience with end-to-end (hybrid UX and UI) product design in a product company.

You possess excellent communication skills (you should be able to clearly articulate your design decisions).

The ability to think at a high level about product strategy and vision (not just 'how it should look' but 'what we should build').

Experience in building and shipping applications or software (mobile/web).

Must have a portfolio featuring examples of design work.

Some experience with front-end programming (you should be able to code up a simple website and/or an application).



