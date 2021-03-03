Job Details

Are you interested in having a huge impact on product? From pixel to job-to-be-done, we are looking for a Product Designer to help the world's goods flow more efficiently through deep problem solving and understanding of our users.

You'll be deeply integrated into product and will learn an intricate system between many layers of complexity. Ever wondered how that phone you're looking at got into your hands from across the world? Do you know how many people were involved and why it was or wasn't late to arrive at your doorstep? The world of logistics is deeply fascinating if you take the time to look, and Logixboard is at the forefront of helping thousands of Freight Forwarders and Shippers do their jobs better.

If you are interested in solving hard problems, moving quickly and getting in on the ground-floor of a rapidly growing company, please reach out. Are you an underrepresented group in the tech industry? We'd absolutely love to hear from you.

About Logixboard

Logixboard is a cloud platform transforming how the $2 trillion freight forwarding industry operates. Firms currently use paper, spreadsheets, and email to track their customers' shipments and provide shippers visibility. They are burdened by low-tech, hard-to-use solutions that are inefficient and costly.

Our platform integrates with existing back-office applications and serves as a digital customer engagement layer, empowering freight forwarders to do their work more efficiently. Our customers love our platform, and we're facing tremendous growth this year. Logixboard is a recent graduate of Techstars Seattle and is looking to expand our team.

Logixboard is funded by leading early-stage investors like Social Leverage, F-Prime & Founders Co-op, and is based in Seattle, WA

What you'll do

Work across teams with Product and Engineering partners to help lead the direction of design and ensure we're solving the right problems at the right time (which typically means moving complexity around in order to help users navigate the reality of their day-to-day)

Help design, build, test, and iterate on product with sketches, flows, prototypes, and mock ups to communicate design

Help continue to evolve the identity and brand of Logixboard in all visual communications including website and marketing materials

Partner with Product and Engineering to make sure what we ship is high-quality, amazing UX

Solicit feedback from customers, peers, and other team members across the spectrum to uncover the best ideas from anywhere

Execute up close and strategize from afar

What you'll bring

Depth in one or more of the following:

Visual design and all its ancillary facets of brand identity, typography, color theory

Research, UX, product experience and understanding end-user jobs-to-be-done

Technical skills for front-end, building, and maintenance

General:

A solid foundation of well-rounded UX chops

Demonstrated ownership over the whole product design process

A data-informed and research-based approach to design/build

Our designers exist to solve hard problems for people, and, at the same time, to change culture in the logistics industry. That's part of the big challenge.

Benefits:

Logixboard offers 100% of health insurance costs for all US employees.

Full-time employees have unlimited vacation.

High Energy - High opportunity for a growth environment

We are a fast-growing startup where your position will have a direct impact on the business



