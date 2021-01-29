UI/UX Product Designer - Barcelona

Job Details

Description

A quality person, for a quality position

We like to think of ourselves as unapologetic tech innovators; this means we only build sh*t we can be proud of. Beauty is skin deep, but we know looks aren’t everything. We love a tight… security protocol, low latency and a banging user experience. The future of online entertainment cannot come soon enough – we want to Xcelirate it.

We have grown to a community of diverse nationalities, perspectives and skillsets. You’ll be part of an energetic, motivated team that hails from all corners of the world. We work hard; we play just as hard. Join us for one of the many offsite company gatherings and see for yourself!

Xcelirate is aggressively expanding (size matters, only because we dream big) and looking for bright, fun-loving candidates to join us. If you’ve got what it takes, we’d love to hear from you.

Hola! We’re looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer to join our team based in Barcelona.





What you'll do

Create elegant solutions to complex problems.

Take initiative and lead your own projects from start to finish.

Communicate your design vision and intentions to stakeholders. Take constructive feedback to make your design even better.

This position has a strong UI focus, we will ask you to demonstrate relevant work samples.

7+ years previous experience in Product Design - UI/UX

Experience working in a fast paced startup environment

Ability to present critical design thinking to stakeholders

Up to date understanding of best design practices and trends

Basic understanding of HTML/CSS

Experience with mobile first web design using grid systems.

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite

Expertise level Sketch and Abstract

Fluent in English

Requirements

*Please note: All applications must be submitted in English

Enjoy delicious daily lunches of your choice delivered directly to the office

Stay in tip-top condition with health Insurance without copayment and including dental coverage

Break a sweat with a gym membership which will give you access to over 3,000 gyms, studios and classes throughout Spain

Weekly business-English classes and Spanish lessons are delivered in the office by leading teachers

In-office chair massages every Thursday by our resident massage therapist

An annual learning budget to be used in the way you see best, ensuring you’re always growing

Spotify and Netflix subscriptions to make sure you’re on top of all the latest music and movies

You’ll be equipped with an awesome new MacBook Air & our branded merchandise

Have access to our incredible office based in Barcelona’s WeWork - it’s full of games, chill out areas, snacks and beer on tap

Access to a global network of co-working spaces for when you’re utilising our 30-day remote work allowance

This is of course besides the 23 days of annual leave and all the Barcelona public holidays to use when you please!

Benefits



