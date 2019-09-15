Job Details

Description

Skylight is at the forefront of a civic movement to reinvent how the government serves the public in a digital world.

We’re looking for a Product Designer to join our talented team of technologists in driving this movement forward.

You’ll be a key part of our small, but rapidly growing team, which consists of former Presidential Innovation Fellows, founders of 18F, and members of the U.S. Digital Service.

We work in small, fast, agile teams to create exceptional customer experiences and enduring solutions out of the government’s most complex design and technology challenges. The work is challenging, but highly rewarding.

Requirements

What you’ll do:

Work alongside product managers, software engineers, and other practitioners responsible for making critical decisions about product strategy

Work closely with UX researchers to inform strategic direction and carry out a user-centered design approach

Create mockups and design artifacts as needed to help the team develop a shared understanding of the product vision

Uphold user-centered design principles and evangelize its value to stakeholders, engagement partners, and subject matter experts

Promote empathy for the general public and government workers as we seek to improve their tools and technology

Represent Skylight's culture of service excellence when interacting with government stakeholders and other contractors

What we’re looking for:

You have 4+ years of experience designing web (and/or mobile) applications

Your work shows a strong foundation in visual design. You obsess over the details while having the restraint to know when something is good enough to ship

You’re the proverbial T-shaped designer with a solid core competence in UX and interaction design and functional capability in product strategy, and lean UX

You’re an effective communicator and facilitator within a remote environment. You’ve planned and led structured workshops to gain alignment, and drive outcomes

You’re able to collaborate with engineers to solve design problems innovatively while understanding constraints within complex technical systems

You have an online portfolio that showcases products that shipped — especially those that solved problems for customers within complex ecosystems

A mindset and work approach that aligns with our core values

Ability to travel from time to time (when it's safe)

Benefits

We focus on supporting you in a variety of ways:

Competitive salary

An economic stake in the company's success with stock options

Performance rewards and referral bonuses

Medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, dependent care FSA, healthcare FSA, and health savings account

Dollar-for-dollar 401(k) match up to 10% of your salary

Flexible paid-time-off policy (minimum of 29 days), which covers any type of leave (such as holiday, sick, and vacation) that you need or want to take

Minimum of 9 weeks paid time off for all eligible new birth, adoption, or foster parents

Annual $2,000 allowance for professional development

Annual $750 allowance for tech-related purchases

Access up to $1,000 before payday to cover emergency expenses

Incentives for living in a HUBZone area (https://maps.certify.sba.gov/hubzone/map), including relocation assistance and a monthly stipend to help offset the cost of rent or mortgage

Dollar-for-dollar charity donation matching, up to $500 per year

Remote-friendly work environment

An environment that empowers you to unleash your superpowers for public good

We participate in E-Verify and upon hire, will provide the federal government with your Form I-9 information to confirm that you are authorized to work in the U.S.

We're an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, age, pregnancy, disability, work-related injury, covered veteran status, political ideology, marital status, or any other factor that the law protects from employment discrimination.