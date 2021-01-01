Irene Laschi

  1. California Poppy plant vintage design packaging poppy flowerillustration flower commercial collage botanical advertising naturalistic handmade drawing illustration
    View California Poppy
    California Poppy
  2. Xmas elements & their wip illustrator children book children pencil watercolor vintage decoration food christmas xmas ball web cookie biscuit animation photoshop wip drawing handmade illustration
    Shot Link
    View Xmas elements & their wip
    Xmas elements & their wip
  3. Xmas gifts webdesign web packaging pack advertising christmas xmas gift pattern card vintage pencil children book illustration colored pencil watercolor children book children drawing illustration
    View Xmas gifts
    Xmas gifts
  4. Boule de neige photoshop watercolor vintage icon web design fir pattern card gift tree xmas christmas animation gif web packaging advertising handmade drawing illustration
    Shot Link
    View Boule de neige
    Boule de neige
  5. The children's pattern pattern art watercolor illustration gift book children book children pattern design pattern watercolor packaging design advertising handmade drawing illustration
    View The children's pattern
    The children's pattern
  6. The light pattern children illustration children card gift snow patterns pattern design christmas xmas light candle boule advertising packaging design handmade drawing illustration
    View The light pattern
    The light pattern
  7. The classic Xmas pattern patterns christmas xmas red green children illustration children design wrapping paper card pattern design pattern vintage packaging advertising handmade drawing illustration
    Shot Link
    View The classic Xmas pattern
    The classic Xmas pattern
  8. The sweet pattern children book illustration children pattern art tree cookie biscuit pattern design christmas xmas card fashion pattern advertising packaging handmade drawing illustration
    Shot Link
    View The sweet pattern
    The sweet pattern
  9. A Christmas project watercolor children illustration children editorial brochure card xmas christmas pattern food advertising packaging pencil handmade drawing illustration
    Shot Link
    View A Christmas project
    A Christmas project
  10. Trollius alabaster florals chelsea flower show show booklet botanical art botanica book collateral editorial floral flower botanical illustration airbrush advertising design botanical drawing handmade naturalistic illustration
    View Trollius alabaster
    Trollius alabaster
  11. Geum rivale botanical art floral flower chelsea echibition show brochure boolet book editorial vintage botanical botanical illustration airbrush plant advertising drawing handmade naturalistic illustration
    View Geum rivale
    Geum rivale
  12. Sysirichium biscutella painting chelsea garden invitation booklet book flower floral plant pencil airbrush botanical illustration design botanical advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Sysirichium biscutella
    Sysirichium biscutella
  13. Vicia cracca book garden brochure booklet editorial floral artwork botanical illustration flower vintage airbrush design pencil botanical advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Vicia cracca
    Vicia cracca
  14. Cornus canadensis brochure booklet editorial botanical llustration botanical art show floral chelsea flower show garden vintage flower airbrush plant pencil botanical advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Cornus canadensis
    Cornus canadensis
  15. Cardamine pratensis botanical illustration floral brochure booklet show flower show chelsea garden flower vintage airbrush plant design advertising botanical handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    Shot Link
    View Cardamine pratensis
    Cardamine pratensis
  16. Potentilla palustris flowers collateral editorial booklet brochure floral flower show garden botanical illustration vintage flower plant airbrush pencil botanical advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    Shot Link
    View Potentilla palustris
    Potentilla palustris
  17. Silene vulgaris botanical garden flower show chelsea booklet brochure editorial collateral botanical illustration botanical art flower vintage airbrush design botanical advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    Shot Link
    View Silene vulgaris
    Silene vulgaris
  18. Acer campestre x Chelsea Flower Show wip flowers floral chelsea guide collateral editorial show chelsea flower show botanical illustration flower vintage plant advertising drawing handmade design botanical naturalistic illustration
    Shot Link
    View Acer campestre x Chelsea Flower Show
    Acer campestre x Chelsea Flower Show
  19. Panurus biarmicus europe branding watercolor illustration watercolor painting nature bird illustration animal bird ecoline watercolor ink vintage packaging pencil design advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    Shot Link
    View Panurus biarmicus
    Panurus biarmicus
  20. Pyrrhula pyrrhula ecological fauna europe print art watercoulor watercolor nature bird illustration bird ink vintage packaging pencil design advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Pyrrhula pyrrhula
    Pyrrhula pyrrhula
  21. Emberiza hortulana art watercolor painting print vinatge bird illustration nature animal europe bird ecological watercolour watercolor ecoline pencil packaging advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Emberiza hortulana
    Emberiza hortulana
  22. Wolves wip rose ink animal illustration animal art art mountain snow wolves wolf animal vintage airbrush design advertising handmade naturalistic drawing illustration
    Shot Link
    View Wolves
    Wolves
  23. Alpine Ibexes nature ink art animal art animal illustration mountain animal vintage airbrush pencil design advertising handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Alpine Ibexes
    Alpine Ibexes
  24. Foxes ink animals zoology art animal illustration mountain nature fox animal vintage design advertising airbrush handmade drawing naturalistic illustration
    View Foxes
    Foxes
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Irene Laschi