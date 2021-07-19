Irene Laschi

Alpine Poppies

Alpine Poppies seedpack seeds forsale adobephotoshop inkdrawing artnoveau collaboration packaging commercial poppy floral flowers botanicalillustration botanical design advertising naturalistic handmade drawing illustration
Ink on paper + Digital collage illustration, 15x15cm, 350dpi
Ink drawing: Debora Camporesi (@deboracamporesi)
Coloring: Irene Laschi (@irenelaschi)
Rights for sale

