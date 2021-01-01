  1. Saving web exploration for Millennials exploration save money ui identity innovation digitaldesign business finance innocells design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Saving web exploration for Millennials
    Saving web exploration for Millennials
  2. Designing Guidelines money app exploration branding innovation digitaldesign business app finance innocells design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Designing Guidelines
    Designing Guidelines
  3. Saving app app design exploration money app money savings branding innovation digitaldesign business app finance innocells design banking digital
    View Saving app
    Saving app
  4. Account management bank account design app innovation digital innocells digitaldesign business finance banking app banking
    Shot Link
    View Account management
    Account management
  5. Illustrations for Nomo branding identity freelance innovation digitaldesign business app finance innocells design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Illustrations for Nomo
    Illustrations for Nomo
  6. Social Media Posts - Nomo nomo feed posts identity instagram identity branding branding freelance innovation digitaldesign business app finance innocells design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Social Media Posts - Nomo
    Social Media Posts - Nomo
  7. Happy 2020! 🎉 newyear innovation digitaldesign business finance innocells design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Happy 2020! 🎉
    Happy 2020! 🎉
  8. Christmas loading 🎅🏻 christmasloading christmas digitaltransformation innovation design digitaldesign business innocells banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Christmas loading 🎅🏻
    Christmas loading 🎅🏻
  9. Financial solutions for young people generationz teens teenfinance teenbanking teenapp app innocells finance design banking digital
    Shot Link
    View Financial solutions for young people
    Financial solutions for young people
  10. MITTO, Fincance for Generation Z digitaldesign writing write logo design logodesign logotype logo card mitto teenfinance teenbanking teenapp teens teenagers generationz app innocells finance digital banking
    Shot Link
    View MITTO, Fincance for Generation Z
    MITTO, Fincance for Generation Z
  11. Landing - Nomo webdesign freelance app landing website finance innocells digital banking design
    Shot Link
    View Landing - Nomo
    Landing - Nomo
  12. We don't like Frankensteins design innovation digitaldesign 2danimation flatdesign illustration glitch halloween digital simpledesign dribbleweeklywarmup frankenstein
    Shot Link
    View We don't like Frankensteins
    We don't like Frankensteins
  13. Nomo, the digital platform for freelancers innocells app freelance finance digital design business banking
    Shot Link
    View Nomo, the digital platform for freelancers
    Nomo, the digital platform for freelancers
  14. Hello Dribbble! digital business finance innocells innovation dribbble hello hellodribbble welcome banking fintech ux ui design logo
    Shot Link
    View Hello Dribbble!
    Hello Dribbble!
Loading more…