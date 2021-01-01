Ilya Sablin

  1. Sign Up Form | #CreateWithAdobeXD registration illustration adobe xd interaction app design simple ux ui web sign up form free sign up
  2. Italian Renaissance Art 2019 Event Home Page grid sweden bauhaus promo painting contacts event italy raphael branding typography figma webdesign website web ux ui design simple
  3. Nav Bar Animation medicine health healtchare plus microinteraction navigation navbar tab bar motion animation ios figma app mobile interaction ux ui design simple
  4. Self-Care Mobile App ui therapy selection meditations provider physiotherapy patient onboarding mvp mobile mental health meditation medicine help healthcare health doctor clinic app design app
  5. Watch Shop Redesign shopify favorite product card discover online ecommerce watch store payment cart shopping shop ios figma mobile app ux ui design simple
  6. Online Banking Mobile App Concept mobile app design mobile ui mobile app neobank fintech app fintech financial app finance app finance banking dashboard banking app banking app design app
  7. Car Rental Mobile App Design Concept car sharing ride hailing ride sharing rental app mobile ux ui interaction taxi booking app taxi app taxi map card automotive auto app design app animation
    1
  8. Food Delivery App Design ux ui testimonials store startup reviews recommended cuberto profile online shop mvp mobile food design delivery chief category app
    2
  9. Banking App for Kids app figma ux ui wallet savings product payments mobile kids history goals deposit card banking transfers money app
  10. Italian Renaissance Art 2019 Event Website festival painted typography bauhaus gallery speaker ticket promo art renaissance event branding webdesign website web ux ui design simple
    1
  11. Food Delivery App Design ux subscription chat store reviews recommended profile shop online mobile personal delivery food category chiefs react native product mvp app
  12. Learning Platform Mobile App product student study lesson knowledge exam courses chat personal learning platform learning app learning education app education figma simple design ux ui app
  13. Finance App Animation ios finance figma product statistic slider chart budget banking animation interaction ux ui purrweb cuberto balance app
  14. Banking App Tab Bar Navigation Concept ios isometric free micro interaction motion smooth bubble icon banking navigation tab bar animation figma app mobile interaction ux ui simple
  15. Apple Watch Power Bank Rental App pin timer figma ux ui payment rental sharing powerbank map location design apple watch apple app
    1
  16. Food Delivery App Flow Animation interaction ui store flow profile testimonials mvp food delivery cuberto app category animation mobile ux design
  17. Digital Wallet App Design Concept wallet finance clean interface qrcode dark mobile app mobile exchange design fintech graphic online banking ui ux bank payment transaction
  18. Fintech – Dashboard User Interface | Finance desktop web ux ui credit card balance card income transfers wallet dashboard ui dashboard fintech app fintech financial app finance app finance
  19. Recipe App tutorial animation interaction ux ui cuberto purrweb recipes mobile kitchen food design cooking video stories product chief app
  20. Flowers Online Shop & Delivery App simple typography shipping shop online cartoon payment minimal ios flowers ecommerce delivery freebies free figma app mobile ux ui design
  21. Car Rental Mobile App Design Concept | Animation Flow mvp app design auto automotive card map taxi taxi app taxi booking app mobile app design animation interaction ux ui mobile app mobile rental app ride sharing ride hailing car sharing
  22. Finance App simple ios figma ux ui cuberto react native mobile design chart budget product finance balance banking app
    1
  23. ICO Landing Page webdesign web design illustration ux ui website sketch landing design onepage landing page crypto currency crypto ico
  24. Apple Watch Power Bank Rental App ux ui timer sharing pin card payment map animation powerbank rental location design apple watch cuberto figma apple app
Ilya Sablin