Illustrators in Algeria for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Algeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Derouiche Mehdi
Oran , Algeria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- app ui
- apparel design
- brand creation
- branding identity
- illustration graphic design
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logos and branding
imad benhamou
Algeria • $50-60k (USD)
About imad benhamou
Ui / Ux Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
uhbc
masters
2020
Skills
- algeria
- css
- designer
- freelancer
- ios applications
- javascript
- jquery
- sketch
- web design
- web student
Chouaib Belagoun
Algeria, Djelfa • $<50k (USD)
About Chouaib Belagoun
I introduce myself, I'm a self-taught UI/UX Designer & Frontend Developer Based in Algeria, I specialize in designing interfaces and solving design problems When I start a new project, my main goal is to make the product easy to use and improve its user experience through simplicity and clean design.
I enjoy designing applications and websites. and like Steve Jobs said: "...the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle."
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- affinity
- bootstrap4
- css3 (scss)
- front-end development
- front-end web design
- html5
- javascript (es6)
- mobile app ui
- npm scripts
- ux principle design
- vuejs
- web design
- website developer
Abdennour Bouzenoun
algiers
About Abdennour Bouzenoun
Web Designer
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Exagoal
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Fibda
Certificate
2015
Skills
- logos and branding
- ui desing
- web design