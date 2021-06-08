  1. Time Card Design nativedesign productdesign animation hourlydesign payroll time tracking uxdesign uidesing
    Shot Link
    View Time Card Design
    Time Card Design
  2. Hourly - Time Tracking app iosapp interface productdesign clean ui ui design hourlydesign hourly appdesign app uxui ui ux
    View Hourly - Time Tracking app
    Hourly - Time Tracking app
  3. How to create a restaurant business plan from the ground up cooking business illustration hourly digital illustration design illustration restaurant branding business plan business entrepreneurship entrepreneurs entrepreneur restaurant
    View How to create a restaurant business plan from the ground up
    How to create a restaurant business plan from the ground up
  4. What is comp time construction business illustration hourly digital illustration design illustration payroll business time travel time tracker time tracking compensation time compensation comp time
    View What is comp time
    What is comp time
  5. How to deal with employees no shows time photoshop payroll construction business illustration hourly digital illustration design illustration tardiness no show policy business employee engagement employee no show employees
    View How to deal with employees no shows
    How to deal with employees no shows
  6. How to start a home staging business home stager interior design home furniture business illustration hourly digital illustration illustration architecture design entrepreneurs home staging business entrepreneurship entrepreneur business
    View How to start a home staging business
    How to start a home staging business
  7. Difference between net pay and gross pay sand truk time tracking construction hourly design digital illustration illustration graphic design deductions taxes payroll business net pay gross pay
    View Difference between net pay and gross pay
    Difference between net pay and gross pay
  8. Pay Period business illustration hourly digital illustration design illustration small business pay schedule business
    View Pay Period
    Pay Period
  9. New employee hourly illustration digital digital illustration design illustration construction business illustration business
    View New employee
    New employee
  10. Payroll processing photoshop illustration digital digital illustration design illustration business hourly payroll processing payroll
    View Payroll processing
    Payroll processing
  11. Construction Business ideas hourly construction business design digital illustration illustrations construction business ideas business ideas construction business illustration business illustration
    View Construction Business ideas
    Construction Business ideas
  12. Welcome Modal illustration design card modal box uidesign interface clean product design welcome screen welcome uiux ui illustration modal design modal
    View Welcome Modal
    Welcome Modal
  13. Responsive pricing design uidesign plans responsive website responsive design responsive iphone interface accordion cards design ux ui
    View Responsive pricing design
    Responsive pricing design
  14. Landing Page Illustrations and layout landingpage layout illustrations time tracking vector interface flat clean minimal ux ui
    View Landing Page Illustrations and layout
    Landing Page Illustrations and layout
  15. Responsive website mobiledesign landingpage uidesign mobileui mobile responsive web design responsive design webdesign ui
    View Responsive website
    Responsive website
  16. Payroll Campaign Landing Page landing page ui form signup campaign payroll clean landing design landing page design landingpage interface design ux ui
    View Payroll Campaign Landing Page
    Payroll Campaign Landing Page
  17. Landing Page end of year updates landing design blue timetracking payroll interface iphone clean uidesign ui ux design endofyear appdesign app promotion landingpagedesign landingpage
    View Landing Page end of year updates
    Landing Page end of year updates
Loading more…