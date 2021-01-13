Gentle Code

  1. Elphie - Brand Identity design animation logo typography branding identity brand minimal design
    Shot Link
    View Elphie - Brand Identity design
    Elphie - Brand Identity design
  2. Medical & healthcare website heart health minimal doctor pharmacy search ux ui website blue blog map services illustraion medicine healthcare
    Shot Link
    View Medical & healthcare website
    Medical & healthcare website
  3. Corporate website corporate website design minimal ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Corporate website
    Corporate website
  4. Corporate website dark design development minimal web design interface interaction animation ux ui corporate website
    Shot Link
    View Corporate website
    Corporate website
  5. Pure Lenses logotype drop branding animation optician clean lines transparency logo brand identity print design brochure trifold lenses ophthalmology eyes pure
    Shot Link
    View Pure Lenses
    Pure Lenses
  6. Rebel Minds - Landing page video blue gold website dark landing page art deco
    Shot Link
    View Rebel Minds - Landing page
    Rebel Minds - Landing page
  7. Fashion Modeling School lines typogaphy 2020 trend ui design ui beauty fashion stylish brown modern design animation
    Shot Link
    View Fashion Modeling School
    Fashion Modeling School
  8. Rebel Minds - Identity typogaphy custom font star gold line art deco mind rebel graphic design logo branding identity
    Shot Link
    View Rebel Minds - Identity
    Rebel Minds - Identity
  9. Photofolio dailyui 014 landing page user interface minimal journal photography graphic design motion design countdown slide article smooth website clean simple grid portfolio wave animation
    Shot Link
    View Photofolio
    Photofolio
  10. Ignium flat ui design landing page landing green orange yellow ui illustration animation
    Shot Link
    View Ignium
    Ignium
  11. Modern - Real Estate Development video geometic wood nature minimalism house shop e-commerce furniture strong clean white green brand modern real estate website animation ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Modern - Real Estate Development
    Modern - Real Estate Development
  12. Logo design for Silk company. logo design white black green animation branding logotype logo
    Shot Link
    View Logo design for Silk company.
    Logo design for Silk company.
  13. Йотація - logotype ui design clean flat print design font cyrilic logotype brand identity identity minimal design typography branding vector logo
    Shot Link
    View Йотація - logotype
    Йотація - logotype
  14. Modern - Brand Identity geometry line ui design visual identity brand brand identity font typography minimal architecture modern business card logo identity branding
    Shot Link
    View Modern - Brand Identity
    Modern - Brand Identity
  15. E-commerce t-shirts product trend landing minimal simple web design style clothes fashion e-commerce shop animation ux ui dailyui 012 dailyui
    Shot Link
    View E-commerce
    E-commerce
  16. To do list calendar todoist 042 ux app mobile daily challange flat daily 100 challenge ui design dailyui
    View To do list
    To do list
  17. Landing page fresh business minimal server cloud gradient blue main page landing page website ux ui illustration design
    View Landing page
    Landing page
  18. RUN RUN! (Schedule application) vector sign up sign in progress success run planning tasks map schedule mobile app logo art illustration animation ux ui dailyui 011 dailyui
    Shot Link
    View RUN RUN! (Schedule application)
    RUN RUN! (Schedule application)
  19. Vintage Cars car interface mercedes-benz mercedes 034 vintage cars daily challange minimal daily 100 challenge ui design dailyui
    View Vintage Cars
    Vintage Cars
  20. Home Monitoring Dashboard 021 home monitoring illustration minimal mobile daily 100 challenge flat ui design dailyui
    View Home Monitoring Dashboard
    Home Monitoring Dashboard
  21. Social Share product page share social share furniture shop e-commerce app e-comerce clean minimal motion animation app design application mobile website ux ui dailychallenge dailyui 010 dailyui
    Shot Link
    View Social Share
    Social Share
  22. Design a music player clean blue music app listen profile artist songs music dashboad main page playlist player web app design application website ux ui dailyuichallenge dailyui 009 dailyui
    View Design a music player
    Design a music player
  23. Location Tracker daily 020 020 daily challange mobile animation daily 100 challenge illustration flat ui design dailyui compass map location location tracker
    Shot Link
    View Location Tracker
    Location Tracker
  24. Doctor Who (404 page) space serial glitch minimal tardis doctor who vector art illustration motion design motion animation dailyuichallenge dailyui 008 dailyui
    Shot Link
    View Doctor Who (404 page)
    Doctor Who (404 page)
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Gentle Code