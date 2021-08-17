Gapsy Studio

  1. Gapsy Design Crew webdesign modern targetaudience dream project leadership membership teamwork crew team illustration app web design ux motion graphics graphic design branding logo ui
    View Gapsy Design Crew
    Gapsy Design Crew
  2. Home and Interior Design app homedesignapp personally graphic design appartmentsdesign screens bathroom room homedesign space decorate creating tools home branding illustration app design ux ui interface
    View Home and Interior Design app
    Home and Interior Design app
  3. CURA Patient healthcare website devices medicine services doctors care patients hero blue colors web application design web platform system soft health app healthcare design ux ui
    View CURA Patient healthcare website
    CURA Patient healthcare website
  4. On Demand Service App service on demand colors soft white work commerce branding graphic design mobile app animals ordering services service home illustration app interface design ux ui
    View On Demand Service App
    On Demand Service App
  5. Educational App lesson class courses school edtech teaching elearning online course streaming trend clean app interface ux ui studying learning teacher tutor education
    View Educational App
    Educational App
  6. Music Streaming Service home app web branding motion dark theme trend modern clean application interface play mp3 streaming music mobile design app design design ux ui
    View Music Streaming Service
    Music Streaming Service
  7. Ighero Post Planner motion graphics web schedule calendar graphic desktop visual responsive mobile design application app clean website design interface design motion animation dashboard ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Ighero Post Planner
    Ighero Post Planner
  8. Ighero Dashboard desktop modern clean home profile illustration overview statistic instagram page animation motion interface website dashboard design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Ighero Dashboard
    Ighero Dashboard
  9. Smart Home App trendy remote control light elegant minimal music statistic temperature control room interface application clean temperature clever home smart app design ux ui
    View Smart Home App
    Smart Home App
  10. Taxi App interface mobile animation uber search location map driver taxi cinema 4d modern clean app design motion design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Taxi App
    Taxi App
  11. Real Estate Dashboard home sale rent sidebar statistic mobile modern clean real estate desktop interface dashboard web design ux ui
    View Real Estate Dashboard
    Real Estate Dashboard
  12. Crowdfunding platform: Mobile Version adaptive landing page home web fundraising modern clean interface kickstarter website desktop investment startup mobile app design ux ui
    View Crowdfunding platform: Mobile Version
    Crowdfunding platform: Mobile Version
  13. Crowdfunding platform: About Page clean web startup investment kickstarter fundraising interface motion animation landing page website design design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Crowdfunding platform: About Page
    Crowdfunding platform: About Page
  14. Online store of natural oils graphic magazine order clean web profile eccomerce shop oil landing page interface desktop website design design ux ui
    View Online store of natural oils
    Online store of natural oils
  15. Service for boosting subscribers in instagram profile boost home web instagram trip interface desktop website landing page design ux ui
    View Service for boosting subscribers in instagram
    Service for boosting subscribers in instagram
  16. Single Farm App for Mylagro details agronomy buy mobile eccomerce shop farm interface app design desktop motion animation website design clean design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Single Farm App for Mylagro
    Single Farm App for Mylagro
  17. Advanced Search & Filters for Mylagro web graphic app ecommerce details shop clean map filter search interface desktop animation motion web design design ux ui
    1
    Shot Link
    View Advanced Search & Filters for Mylagro
    Advanced Search & Filters for Mylagro
  18. Order Vegetables Interface ux design checkout website green ecommerce design clean web farm design interface desktop detail buy shop product animation motion ui ux
    1
    Shot Link
    View Order Vegetables Interface
    Order Vegetables Interface
  19. Meditation App app design vector modern profile graphic illustration clean tracker meditation sleep mobile interface app design ux ui
    View Meditation App
    Meditation App
  20. Alcohol Game App Part 2 home create settings modern clean elements quiz test illustration graphic profile interface alcohol game mobile app design ux ui
    View Alcohol Game App Part 2
    Alcohol Game App Part 2
  21. Alcohol Game App congratulations modern party vector illustration beer quiz app graphic clean game alcohol profile interface mobile design app ux ui
    View Alcohol Game App
    Alcohol Game App
  22. Muslim Prayer App mobile booking graphic web home illustration modern interface clean calendar muslim app design ux ui
    View Muslim Prayer App
    Muslim Prayer App
  23. UI Elements Design home animation dashboard design web uidesign buttons interface color modern inspiration clean elements kit ux ui
    View UI Elements Design
    UI Elements Design
  24. Bundle landing page branding hero popular color modern clean home dashboard interaction bu bundle landing page mobile interface web design ux ui
    View Bundle landing page
    Bundle landing page
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Gapsy Studio