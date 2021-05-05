Hire freelance web designers in Wyoming, MI

  • Ryan Brinkerhoff

    Ryan Brinkerhoff

    Grand Rapids, MI

    NFG/BJ Merch Set beetlejuice illustration merch movie posters gig posters poster design design
    slash COVID prints covid-19 horror movies risograph vector typography poster design illustration
    rim reaper packagedesign packaging branding logo vector typography design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Josh Kulchar

    Josh Kulchar

    Grand Rapids, MI

    "Tech-ture" - Experimenting graphic branding scientific technological high tech future geometric angled visual collage futuristic science tech dark technology texture illustration graphic design design art direction
    Jamaican Vibes festival dance drawing logo design food restaurant chill fun man black vibes island dancing logo illustration branding graphic design design art direction
    Brewt's - Website Design foodie brand drinks fresh chihuahua dog mixer web design ui design ui hot sauce sauce food and beverage spirits full circle branding graphic design design art direction
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ralf Resuk

    Ralf Resuk

    Holland

    Cristmas vector pack €10,- christmas tree tree skull gremlin gremlins christmas xmas santa vectors
    Rosaparks Paris France food illustration food milkshake hamburger hamburgers crosshatch resuk logo design illustration
    Harley Davidson panhead graphic harley davidson motorcycle worker axe rock and roll crosshatch resuk logo design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Blake Johnson

    Blake Johnson

    Holland, Michigan

    Left Field Coffee tees lettering michigan tank organic tshirt field left roaster coffee
    To Heaven Restored heaven worship album abstract cover liturgy stairs star cross bible
    Readers flower tea illustration cat book girl boy doodle read
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Hannah Alspaugh

    Hannah Alspaugh

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Bailey's medieval clover shamrock hand illustration icon logo branding
    The Cone Shoppe ice dessert branding icon michigan brand logo soft serve building illustration summer cone shoppe icecream ice cream logo ice cream cone ice cream
    Ferris Nitro berry peach packaging design packaging nitrogen nitro cold brew coffee can organic caffeine cafe tea branding black beverage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Samuel Lanning

    Samuel Lanning

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Wizz gradient blue illustration wip tunic wizards
    River Bank Run 2019 run marathon shirt vector simple typography blue design graphic design illustration illustrator
    Water simple blue vector graphic design illustration design water
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrew Montpetit

    Andrew Montpetit

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Bora Bora Animation ocean bungalow getaway summer bora bora island 2d illustration design motion graphics motion design after effects animation
    Plant Life photoshop illustration plants motion motion graphics motion design after effects 2d animation
    Superhero Business Card (TMNT) - Dribbble Weekly Warmup 2 weekly warm-up turtles turtle teenage mutant ninja turtles superheroes superhero print design design business cards business card mockup business card design business card 80s
    • Animation
  • William Back

    William Back

    Ionia, MI

    Fatherdude evvver business cards design vector mark icon typography logotype logo identity branding fatherdude
    Evvver design vector icon typography lettering wordmark logo identity branding evvver
    IKEA modern futuristic logotype typography branding mark logo concept rebrand ikea
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Calvin Chopp

    Calvin Chopp

    Allegan, Michigan

    14 Days branding illustration numbers color texture watercolor lettering book covers
    CBC Series Graphics - Align vintage graphic design color texture church
    cchoppdesign, 2021 wordpress design ui design branding web design web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Travis Fahlen

    Travis Fahlen

    Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Cornerstone University | Website michigan university website college website college university education website education web design ui ux design website web
    Woodside Bible Church | Website custom wordpress wordpress ui design ux design church website church design church web design ui ux website web
    Kerkstra | Website custom wordpress web design responsive web design wordpress design wordpress ui ux website web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kegan Rivers

    Kegan Rivers

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Cyber Fraud Seminar Event Identity vector illustration vector art sitefinity cyber security event cyber security bank banking illustration event collateral pull-up banner event registration page landing page design website design email design marketo adobe illustrator marketing campaign event identity event branding
    Cyber Fraud Seminar Landing page and email communications cyber fraud cyber security banking eventbrite event registration web design email template email marketing event collateral event branding event identity event landing page design landing page design event email design email design
    Cyber Fraud Seminar Event Materials cardstock adobe illustrator large scale printing presentation design print cyber fraud cyber security banking leave behind pull up banner event flyers powepoint deisgn event identity event branding event materials
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

