Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Oregon, OH

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 165 freelance UI & visual designers in Oregon, OH available for hire

  • Ben Fryc

    Ben Fryc

    Detroit, MI

    Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
    Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d
    Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • bruno moncada

    bruno moncada

    Toledo, Ohio

    Coronavirus Exploations medical health cinema 4d illustration 3d cinema4d render
    Coronavirus Information Site — Concept helvetica grid typography virus helath website minimal clean coronavirus ui design render 3d ui
    Organic shapes 🌱 leafs abstract organic vray cinema4d 3d c4d illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jerod Guillen

    Jerod Guillen

    Findlay, Ohio

    Enamel Pin Design pin army vet skull badge illustration illustrator enamel pin
    UI Rd2 design touch screen medical ui xd
    GUI Interface ui blue xd
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Samir Alley

    Samir Alley

    Dearborn Mi.

    buzzin'proof landing page hero illustration branding design saas website saas landing page landing page design ux ui illustrations hero saas 3d 3d art landing page website design web design webdesign website
    buzzin'proof webdesign brand typography web design branding design ui
    Pricing Page brandng branding product design wordpress development wordpress website builder website concept web colorful web design webdesign application website design websites website landing page prices price price table price list
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jacob Rosenburg

    Jacob Rosenburg

    DETROIT

    Growlers drink monster growler beer teeth illustraion black t-shirt tshirt
    See Something Film Something
    Send Positive Vibes Poster navy yellow red space stars peace positivevibes positive smiley screenprint rainbow for sale poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Živan Rosić

    Živan Rosić

    Ann Arbor, Michigan

    001 — A51 typographic layout typography poster minimal
    Spectral Luminosity Index design typographic print layout typography poster type minimal
    K67 print typographic illustration layout typography poster minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Christine Lemar

    Christine Lemar

    Detroit, MI

    Brewery Brand Exploration branding design brewery branding brewery
    Pizza Logo Exploration illustration vintage typography identity branding
    Internal App
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jonathan Nawrocki

    Jonathan Nawrocki

    Toledo, Ohio

    220 Rough Paper Textures typographic photoshop art grunge texture free poster freebies papercut photoshop template textures typography graphic design photoshop
    VW bug freebie icon artprints artprint artistic artwork volkswagen graphic design artist illustration art illustration digital illustrations graphic art vector adobe graphic design illustrator illustration art
    Day40 of typography vector illustrator cc illustration corporate branding typography photoshop adobe branding graphic art graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Hainen

    Andrew Hainen

    Ypsilanti, MI

    Niolce grid texture maze 3d modo bricks brick digital pattern abstract
    Torsibility computer graphic texture pattern circuit modo digital geometric abstract
    Fresnell graphic detail geometry circuit digital modo 3d abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aaron Gray

    Aaron Gray

    Northeast Ohio

    Bulgarian Diocese logo orthodox christian branding logo design affinity designer illustration vector
    Bulgarian Diocese seal orthodox christian branding logo design affinity designer illustration vector
    Myrrhbearing Women logo christian logo church logo church christian orthodox branding design logo illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ethan Unzicker

    Ethan Unzicker

    Sandusky, Ohio

    O-H I-O Poster grey scarlet team pennant college modern minimal poster o-h ohio state ohio
    Scrapwood Builds Business Cards retro branding logo tough sturdy woodgrain woodworking rustic business card
    Explore Sticker illustration simple vintage rustic nature adventure explore kayak canoe trees camping outdoors badge sticker
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

