Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Columbia, SC

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Peter Gaillard

    Peter Gaillard

    Columbia, SC

    ZenFone 8 Wallpaper 8 numbers typography type motion graphics motion design 3d motion animation
    9 Number Loop 9 nine 3d neon houdini c4d cinema 4d loop numbers typography type motion graphics motion design motion animation
    8 Number Loop eight 8 3d neon houdini c4d cinema 4d loop numbers typography type motion graphics motion design motion animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Adam Eargle

    Adam Eargle

    Lexington, SC

    A Wolverine Concept. wolverine michigan illustration vector sports design sports logo identity sports identity branding sports branding sports logo
    Hamilton Wordmark Concept typedesign type art typeface type
    Lasting Legacy michael jordan bulls chicago bulls chicago logo illustration sports design sports identity sports identity branding sports branding sports logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Cait Maloney

    Cait Maloney

    Columbia, SC

    COLA Lettering
    Constan Colatown sky mourning dove arrow signage soda city colatown constan auto wash south carolina illustration columbia
    Self Care covid snacks curlers cheese balls
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Savannah Taylor

    Savannah Taylor

    Columbia, SC

    And the Foothills appalachia mountain paper cut paper abstract illustration halftone multimedia scribbles house landscape texture shapes collage hand drawn print design illustration album cover design album cover art album artwork album art
    And the Foothills album vinyl pencil paper art cutouts hand drawn wacom multimedia scanning paper abstract forest woods cabin landscape mountains shapes collage illustration texture
    Houses on a Hill papercutting paper wacom pencil scanner mountain house album cover album art print design hand drawn collage shapes illustration texture
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Christian Ruff

    Christian Ruff

    Columbia, SC

    DesignUnderstandAct 2019 youth growth change clarity transition continuous posters activism action understanding line scribble design thinking doodle dua designunderstandact
    Rise: TEDxYouth@Columbia 2019 intentional design youth balloons branding conference ideas dialogue tedxyouth tedxyouth@columbia tedx speech bubbles event rise
    Beyond The Box Logo bold contrast color gradient type logo typography design apercu box beyond the box branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Carmen Elyse Adamson

    Carmen Elyse Adamson

    Columbia, SC

    Webinar Event Posters webinar science and technology graphic design digital marketing branding design
    ANYWHERE Product Packaging packaging product packaging graphic design branding design
    DNA Kit Packaging Design product packaging packaging science and technology graphic design branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Christopher Gates Doehling

    Christopher Gates Doehling

    South Carolina USA

    Cheetah Adobe Character Animator Puppet Clean Line cleanup cartoon visual development turntable turnaround illustration design character design character cartoon character animation
    Cheetah Adobe Character Animator Puppet (Prelim) adobe character animator turntable illustration design visual development animation cartoon character character design turnaround character
    Hearthstone Card Mockup-Corgen design digital painting warcraft game design game art card fantasy corgis corgi blizzard blizzard entertainment cartoon concept visual development character drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Antonio Samuels

    Antonio Samuels

    Columbia, SC

    Kwa Fashion App concept design mobile ui app design fashion app ui logo concept sketch design
    Denmark Tech College - Redesign wordpress adobexd education redesign website design sketch ux design
    Employee Enrollment Platform ui ux design platform app dashboard
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Micah Peek

    Micah Peek

    SC • USA

    Daisy Tattoo Illustrations plant art flower daisy tattoo photoshop digital illustration
    Beer Label ii sinister chrome christian occult esoteric photoshop design art digital label design label texture gradient illustration beer branding beer label beer art beer can beer
    Album Cover texture gradient sky christian logo christian occult esoteric digital design logo photoshop illustration album album cover design album cover album art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • MK (Taylor) Olsen

    MK (Taylor) Olsen

    Columbia, South Carolina

    The Slab Climbing Community climbing landing page xdchallenge adobexd
    Scotch Club Logo branding vector logo whiskey scotch
    Boutique Ecommerce Site ecommerce branding webdesign ux logo ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jessica E. Boyd

    Jessica E. Boyd

    Columbia, SC

    Jernell blue purple colorful art glasses woman character woman illustration black woman african woman animation vector portrait illustration digital illustration digital art illustration
    Motherland Essentials illustration logo logo design beauty logo brand identity branding
    A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen naming identity vegan restaurant branding logotype typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

