Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Jersey City, NJ

Viewing 11 out of 1,743 freelance UI & visual designers in Jersey City, NJ available for hire

  • Bogdan Nikitin

    Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Smart Monitoring for Call Center - Dashboard customer relationship crm call management dashboard ui dashboard design callcenter monitoring analytics dashboard design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Synchronized

    Synchronized

    New York, USA

    Alet Selected Work Animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya promo interface animation video website web ux ui
    CAM is on It's Nice That cam animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya video website web ux
    Alet Services Grid Animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya design promo interface animation website video ux
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Robert Mayer

    Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Paved – About page homepage landing marketing about company website email saas newsletter
    Paved – Styleguide Fragment textarea validation placeholder label error input button styleguide guideline design system
    Paved – How it works landing marketer email explanation how it works markeplace network campaign sponsorship ad
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Anatoliy

    Anatoliy

    New York City, NY

    Kiwi Logo and Branding scooters sharing electric scooters logo design typography logotype graphic design visual identity branding logo
    Just Bet | Online Game Platform design ui ux dash board web design website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding web app
    Stories for Instagram | Ios App Design ux ui templates popular shot stories sketch mobile app ios instagram icons frames editing dribbble design minimalistic clean app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Michael Pons

    Michael Pons

    New York

    Low Fidelity SaaS Prototype figma prototype platform admin analytics data microinteraction low fidelity uidesign uxdesign productdesign modern clean wireframes dashboard saas ui ux
    Analytics Platform Wireframes high fidelity design system figma saas dashboard product analytics app admin data chart wireframes clean ux design
    Mobile App UX Journey data prototype figma saas high fidelity mobile app design app ux wireframes product design ux process user journey user flows mobile ux design mobile ux ux design mobile app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lay

    Lay

    New York, US

    Online Banking App Concept 3d color ios mobile app purple orange fintech app banking glassmorphism neomorphism
    T-shirts Online Store online store ecommerce clothing mobile app fashion app online shop anime
    Crypto Wallet Banking App fintech finance app mobile design crypto currency online banking investment app bitcoin wallet crypto crypto wallet
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • NIKITIN

    NIKITIN

    New York City, NY

    Kiwi Logo and Branding scooters sharing electric scooters logo design typography logotype graphic design visual identity branding logo
    Smart Monitoring for Call Center - Dashboard customer relationship crm call management dashboard ui dashboard design callcenter monitoring analytics dashboard design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nick

    Nick

    New York

    Motion Stacks Logo
    Saturn Branding
    ScholarMe Logo
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Britton Stipetic

    Britton Stipetic

    Brooklyn

    Jam of The Week | 139 rock alt rock album cover tame impala gum album art psych-rock passion project typography illustration website branding jam of the week graphic design design
    More ZaZa Goodies brand strategy logo design cannabis logo illustration brand identity brand design cannabis branding web ui design branding typography graphic design
    ZaZa Swag logo design swag identity design brand system brand design brand strategy logo illustration branding website typography ui graphic design design zaza
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mehdi Bagheri

    Mehdi Bagheri

    New York, USA

    The placetoken nft marketplace hero header design web typography clean minimal web design hero header cryptocurrency ethereum platform exploration ux ui header hero art crypto art crypto landing page website nft
    The placetoken nft marketplace app design ux design crypto art cryptocurrency token nft art auction app auction nft ethereum eth ui design ui crypto trade mobile app mobile dark mode ios bitcoin nft app
    The melurr finance management components design finance money management platform clean dashboard panel admin chart interface melurr dark mode navigation sidebar ux ui app concept minimal components analytics
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Phillip Fivel Nessen

    Phillip Fivel Nessen

    Brooklyn

    All Clear Baby Wipes Packaging design graphic design minimal packaging clean branding health wipes baby
    Fi Brand Illustrations scribble illustration graphic design design branding dog
    Sullivan Street Bakery graphic design design packaging pizza restaurant business card branding bakery
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

