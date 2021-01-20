Hire freelance UI & visual designers in Indiana, PA
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 126 freelance UI & visual designers in Indiana, PA available for hire
-
Zihad Islam
planet Mars
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Saidur Rahman
Planet Mars
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Farzan Faruk 👑
Planet Mars 🌍
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Hesam Mousavi
Mars
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Brandon Jordan
Northeast Indiana, USA
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Galif
Mars
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Colin Miller
Pittsburgh, PA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Dividedsign
Mars
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
UIUX Lab
Mars
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Tyler Allen
Pittsburg, Pa
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Erin Pridemore
Pittsburgh, PA
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.