  • Ivan Manolov

    Ivan Manolov

    Providence, RI

    Join Almanac designer experience design
    Annual Fourplus logo submission fourplus plus four branding symbol monogram mark manolov ivan logo design
    Burgas Tourist Identity Mockup illustration mark symbol type monogram logo typography manolov ivan design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Kirk! Wallace

    Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ashley Diamond Armstrong

    Ashley Diamond Armstrong

    Providence, RI

    Warm + Fuzzy brand identity mark logo
    For Now logo mark brand design logo mark
    For Now logotype brand identity brand design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Cole Townsend

    Cole Townsend

    Boston, MA

    Check-in Boop mobile ux figma mobile ui
    Pass Screens card ui pass reservation ux ui figma design android feed ios mobile figma
    Explainer Frame popover tooltip productdesign minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • ted pioli

    ted pioli

    Boston

    Formlabs Package Design System — Fuse boxes cardboard design system fuse 3d printing 3d blueprint outline technical drawing illustration hardware ux product machine sticker label design package design packaging
    Formlabs Package Design awards dieline cinema4d rendering icon brand identity blue engineering rules technical illustration grid sticker label system packaging 3d printing 3d formlabs
    Ochestre Belvedere Silkscreen Poster poster design inking drawing illustration lines octopus hand glove red ink procreate graphic art print poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Amber Haake

    Amber Haake

    Providence, RI

    trippy dude high hand drawn sparkles character happy smile fungus forrest fungi acid kawaii cute purple dope trippy shroom mushroom ipad pro procreate illustration
    he's a fun•guy happy character dope retro hand drawn trippy clouds rain forrest nature green yellow kawaii cute fungi shroom mushroom procreate ipad pro illustration
    shroom girl kawaii dope magic brown nature high acid vegan typography trippy plants fungi hand drawn cute forrest shrooms mushroom ipad pro procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Michelle Gray

    Michelle Gray

    Providence, RI

    City of Starlight flat linework book landscape velaris acotar vector illustration
    Vectober 2020 - Day 17 witchy witchcraft autumn fall spooky halloween hocus pocus harry potter cauldron vectober inktober vector illustration
    Vectober 2020 - Day 15 smoky quartz nature spooky fall autumn halloween witchy crystal witchcraft magic wand magic wand vectober inktober vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Kristen Brittain

    Kristen Brittain

    Boston, MA

    Be A Good Human Logo digital handlettering procreate typography logo logotype smile good human good hand lettered logo hand lettered branding design branding logodesign design
    No Rain, No Rainbows procreate illustration procreate lettering badge design rainbow flower flower illustration procreate art typography digital type handlettering lettering procreate design illustration
    Bridgerton - Diamond of the Season illustration design diamond procreate art digital illustration digital art illustration art bridgerton netflix digital procreate design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Charlie Coombs

    Charlie Coombs

    Boston, MA

    HyperSleep Typeface moon nasa spacex futuristic typedesigner typefaces sciencefiction custom type font spaceship typeface font design typedesign space scifi typography
    Quarantine smile foot arm leg hand depression illustrator confine coronavirus square happy contort sketchbook quarantine covid19 cbcoombs illustration
    Year of the Ox cbcoombs logo vector illustration zodiac sign cute animal star moon zodiac china lucky oxen ox
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Brian Reardon

    Brian Reardon

    Boston, MA

    airstreams studies set in mp4 format ae study painting photoshop
    44 plus study painting photoshop
    McQueen 1 vector illustration aftereffects
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

