Hire freelance mobile designers in Manchester, NH

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 427 freelance mobile designers in Manchester, NH available for hire

  • Ryan Coughlin

    Kittery, ME

    Don't forget about tables tooltips filter form tables
    Outlining input states forms states input form
    Robin product family lock-up touchscreen kiosk devices product design marketing product
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Cole Townsend

    Boston, MA

    Check-in Boop mobile ux figma mobile ui
    Pass Screens card ui pass reservation ux ui figma design android feed ios mobile figma
    Explainer Frame popover tooltip productdesign minimal ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Friendly Studio

    England, US, Canada

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Spencer

    Burlington, MA

    Design System Survey 2021 web design midcentury retro one page survey design systems
    3D Relief Map - Gros Morne National Park Canada canada poster topography outdoors national park relief 3d map
    Christmas Tree Website web design santa holidays scandinavian product page tree christmas
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kirk! Wallace

    Boston, MA

    Strong brain lecture female pregnant dress glasses community apple globe desk pointing education children kids school teacher character illustration
    Grocery Delivery new york texture flat door market vegetables produce grocery mother family character illustration
    Sunday market motion graphics character design boston garden community city building veggies market family friends character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • ted pioli

    Boston

    Formlabs Package Design System — Fuse boxes cardboard design system fuse 3d printing 3d blueprint outline technical drawing illustration hardware ux product machine sticker label design package design packaging
    Formlabs Package Design awards dieline cinema4d rendering icon brand identity blue engineering rules technical illustration grid sticker label system packaging 3d printing 3d formlabs
    Ochestre Belvedere Silkscreen Poster poster design inking drawing illustration lines octopus hand glove red ink procreate graphic art print poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Calo

    Londonderry, NH

    Vulcan 404 Design 404 vector illustration copy branding programming motion animated gif animated stars planet octopus spacedchallenge spaceship space 500 error 404 error 404page portfolio website portfolio site
    Prevent 404s on Bulk Resource Requests javascript 404 wordpress favicon prevent resources assets console animation loading load 404 error 404 page 500 error wordpress development development agency 404page presentation ui
    Legato Cards healthcare app typography branding design logo branding cuberto fireart ramotion focus lab focuslab ueno print business cards free business cards fast legato healthcare
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Montague

    Cambridge, MA

    Bike-Share Rental Complete bicycle confirmation complete receipt shared scooter rental ebike bikeshare bike
    Nuance Dark Chocolate Bar brand identity branding design logo candy bar dark chocolate candy packaging branding chocolate bar chocolate
    Charter Branding maps green branding map logo logo map charter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Jonathan Levy

    Boston, MA

    Drive-n-Detail Branding design graphicdesign branding design vintage retro automotive clean auto branding
    Spray n Wash Detail branding design disney fleischer studios 1930s cuphead illustration vintage retro logodesign logos logo
    Luminaire side view keyshot 7 render minimal industrial designer industrial design product design hero image hero lighting effects lighting design lighting luminaire
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Charlie Coombs

    Boston, MA

    HyperSleep Typeface moon nasa spacex futuristic typedesigner typefaces sciencefiction custom type font spaceship typeface font design typedesign space scifi typography
    Quarantine smile foot arm leg hand depression illustrator confine coronavirus square happy contort sketchbook quarantine covid19 cbcoombs illustration
    Year of the Ox cbcoombs logo vector illustration zodiac sign cute animal star moon zodiac china lucky oxen ox
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

