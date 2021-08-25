Illustrator for Indie NFT Project

Design Brief

OVERVIEW: I'm looking to partner with one or more graphic designers who can create images and/or 3D animations that will be minted as NFTs. You'll be paid a flat rate for each item created, and I expect that we might end up doing 100 or more of these based on the current level of interest in NFTs.

I'm interested in learning more about the Crypto space, so I'd like to set up my own NFT project that will introduce them to a brand new group of people - fantasy football players. The goal is to mint NFT trophies for fantasy leagues that will live on the blockchain forever and be passed from champion to champion each year. This project will NOT be a crazy NFT cash-grab like so many others out there, but I believe it *will* be an important contribution to the NFT ecosystem.

We'll need to set up a template so there will be a bit more work up-front, and then we'll customize off of that template to mint unique NFTs for each buyer. I'm planning to support two tiers of trophies: one set of standard JPGs and one of the 3D models. So, I assume I'll probably need to engage multiple designers, and these designers will need to collaborate in order to keep our aesthetic consistent.

If you're interested in NFTs and/or sports, I think this should be a fun project. Looking forward to hearing from you!