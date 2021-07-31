UI/UX designer for SaaS start-up

Design Brief

Hi!

We are an up and coming start-up in the property tech sector and are looking for a talented UI/UX designer to come on board and help us conceptualise and design a new, modern and intuitive web SaaS-based product.

You will be working with two experienced co-founders who have strong expertise in product and technology, and both have extensive experience in building and launching SaaS products from inception.

For this job, you will be provided with a product specification document and your deliverable would be to produce high-fidelity designs, with a focus on delivering modern, simple and intuitive designs that will help bring to life UI/UX that users would love to use. At a high-level, an end-to-end workflow for a user marketplace and internal management portal will be required.

You're welcome to provide the deliverable using your tool of choice, whether that be Adobe XD, Invision or Figma etc. Please outline in your job proposal the tool that you will be using to produce the designs.

Please also provide a one- or two-paragraph summary of your design experience and why you'd be a great fit for this work. Also include any relevant samples that showcase your best design work and creativity.

Thanks!