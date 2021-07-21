Re-Design Gold Buyers Website

Design Brief

We are looking at having our website re-designed and developed to be brought up to date.

Must look clean and professional, the flow of the website, how smooth it loads, and the mobile version is also important.

Our current website is Goldexchange.com.au and we also have an older website which can be found at goldexchange.net.au.

The color scheme can be similar to our current website. The number of pages and information will be similar to our current website.

I can share with you a competitor's website which loads smoothly and looks professional and clean, goldcompany.com.au.

I have some pictures which I can share with you to use for the website.