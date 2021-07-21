Back
Re-Design Gold Buyers Website

We are looking at having our website re-designed and developed to be brought up to date.

Must look clean and professional, the flow of the website, how smooth it loads, and the mobile version is also important.

Our current website is Goldexchange.com.au and we also have an older website which can be found at goldexchange.net.au.

The color scheme can be similar to our current website. The number of pages and information will be similar to our current website.

I can share with you a competitor's website which loads smoothly and looks professional and clean, goldcompany.com.au.

I have some pictures which I can share with you to use for the website.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
