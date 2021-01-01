Hire freelance designers in Venezuela

  • Veronica Iezzi

    Veronica Iezzi

    Venezuela

    Icons Design - Floral Sunset Collection mandala icon branding logo flowers nature flat illustration vector artwork icons design icons pack icons set illustration
    Icons Design - Floral Sunset Collection icons design icons pack icon set icons icon logo branding flowers nature design flat design flat illustration vector artwork illustration
    Icons Design - Floral Sunset Collection bushes clouds heart star trees icons pack pots branding nature illustration art flowers vector artwork design flat illustration icon set icons illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • jesuslab

    jesuslab

    Venezuela

    Fortnite mobile app design Season 7 🎮 ux design interface design interaction design mobile design interface game website webdesign illustration design interaction app game minimal uxdesign uidesign ui app design fortnite
    F9 live streaming and store 🎮 fortnite interface ui interaction design interaction webdesign uidesign uxdesign steam live stream game dashboard ui streaming
    💼 Deskview Web design minimal interaction design ux design mobile design uidesign uxdesign webdesign interaction website ecommerce design desktop design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robert Betancourt

    Robert Betancourt

    Venezuela

    3D Courses App 🔥 elearning mobile ui uidesign uiinspiration mobileui mobileinspiration interface uitrends trending uiuxdesign mobile app mobile app design onboarding 3d art 3d modeling 3d app design mobile design app mobile
    Discover Place App dribbble minimalist minimal vacation beach discover travel onboarding app mobile app app design mobile design mobile app design ui design design ui ux ux mobile designer ui
    Snickers App modern interaction design context snickers minimalist shop store chocolate app design mobile app mobile design mobile app design app ui ux ui design design ux mobile designer ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Roberto Pascucci

    Roberto Pascucci

    Venezuela

    Kope Kabana dribbble coffee packaging coffee hawaiian maori black red package design packaging design packaging vector branding mark design logos brand design creative brand
    paya gum dribbble dribbble best shot natural pack fruity gum packaging color fruit logo gum fruits package design packaging branding mark design logos brand design visual creative brand
    Tea Sachet illustration brand design visual packaging design tea cup pink blue tea time tea bag design vector branding package design packaging tea packaging natural tea creative brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Threefasic Design

    Threefasic Design

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Wizard wizard ilustrator drawing vector custom logo branding design esportlogo logo mascot design illustration
    Hydra hydra ilustrator vector custom logo branding sportlogo esportlogo drawing logo mascot design illustration
    Mercenary ilustrator vector color character mercenary custom logo branding esports sportlogo esport design esportlogo drawing logo mascot design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carlos Medina

    Carlos Medina

    Zulia, Venezuela

    Extreme Provisions electric raven crow illustration brand typography logotype illustrator logo design branding
    Patriot Eagle american flag american eagle sale branging brand logotype symbol vector logo design branding
    Drop Data tech drop data water app icon mark vector brand symbol logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Robinson Moreno

    Robinson Moreno

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Y typeface design art typography art typography cgart 3dart illustration
    Q typography cg art cgart brand logo freelance minimal illustration branding
    Fantastic blender color art direction 3d artist cgart 3d art art cgi 3d branding illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • emmanuel luna

    emmanuel luna

    Táchira, Venezuela

    K9 coffee icon animation branding vector logo illustrator illustration graphic design design art
    deer animal artist flat typography logo illustrator illustration graphic design design art
    deer animal logo minimalist animal icon animation branding vector logo illustrator illustration graphic design design art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Leonel Velasco

    Leonel Velasco

    San Cristobal, Venezuela

    Sonor - Logo Applications (LogoWars) music technological tech logo headphones logo sound logo marcocreativo marco creativo logowars logo wars sonor vector branding logotipo logo typography illustration graphic graphicleo design
    Sonor - Headphones Mockup marcocreativo marco creativo headphones logo technological tech logo sound logo logowars logo wars sonor branding logotipo logo typography illustration graphic graphicleo design
    Sonor - Logo Variations #LogoWars sonor tech logo tech technological headphones logo sound logo marcocreativo marco creativo logo wars logowars vector branding logotipo logo typography illustration graphic graphicleo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Paredes

    David Paredes

    Maracaibo, Venezuela

    Burguemia Meet & Taste graphicdesign type logo burger restaurant visual identity food logodesign branding design brand
    Burguemia Meet & Taste visual identity type burguer restaurant food logo graphicdesign design branding brand
    Burguemia Meet & Taste restaurant branding logodesign visual identity burger food logo graphicdesign design brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Francisco Díaz

    Francisco Díaz

    Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela

    Challenge: One Logo Everyday For One Month - NO.bonus geometry vector minimalism minimal brand personal project challenge logo
    Challenge: One Logo Everyday For One Month - NO.31 letter lettering parfum vector minimalism minimal brand personal project challenge logo
    Challenge: One Logo Everyday For One Month - NO.30 vector minimalism minimal brand personal project geometry challenge logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

