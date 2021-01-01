Hire freelance designers in Utrecht

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 879 freelance designers in Utrecht available for hire

  • Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Tristan Kromopawiro

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Home Business Ideas graphic design spot illustration design vector illustrator illustration
    Butterfly design illustrator drawing illustration
    Tree tree nature illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Paul von Excite

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    STATIQ — India's Largest EV Charging Network sketch vector wordmark font lettering branding design type typography logotype logo
    Stridist icon letter lettermark design illustration font typography type logotype logo
    Canette vintage serif wordmark typeface hand lettering type font lettering design typography logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yummygum

    Amsterdam

    Martin Garrix website concept brand identity branding identity concept artist website artist parallax layers dj musician music website website concept slide deck concept martin garrix identity
    Official Martin Garrix website design ui header parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    Martin Garrix animated menu ux typography website web branding photography webdesign design ui clean menu white black martingarrix animation music dj edm
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mark Forge

    Amsterdam

    globe logo global basketball design logo earth search industrial minimalistic flat app g globe
    beat rabbit logo minimalist startup flat app logo
    beat rabbit logo run markforge drum app machine rounded sound bun rabbit bunny flat logo beats
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • blacklead studio

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Character Animation character design inspiration creative cel animation 2d animation animation
    Camel Ride inspiration design creative illustration gif animated gif animation
    Lunch Time art design creative inspiration illustration
    • Web Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Product Design
  • Kubilay Sapayer

    Amsterdam

    Mojo for OS X - Maps icon mac os x replacement theme icon ios
    Mojo for Mac OS Big Sur - Icon Set mac icon icon set big sur icon big sur mac osx
    Kubilay.me 2020 Portfolio kubilay responsive 2020 design art portfolio
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marco van der Vlag

    Utrecht, The Netherlands

    Little Mushroom mushroom illustration design 2d animation after effects
    Happiness On Demand illustration motion animation 2d after effects
    🍄 mushroom animation 2d after effects
    • Animation
  • Roy Veldkamp

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    36 Days Of Type 2021 - Part 2 geometric letterform 3d art c4d design type typography motion kinetic animation
    36 Days Of Type 2021 - Part 1 digital art abstract letterform 3d art c4d motion type kinetic typography animation 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype
    Infinite Sculptures - March 2021 project relaxing clay infinite roll installation 3d loop art kinetic motion animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Animography

    Amsterdam

    A word, a week. • 26 • Unbearable bear logo illustration design type font animated animography after effects typeface typography
    A word, a week. • 25 • Tunnel vision
    A word, a week. • 20 • Blooom kinetic motion loop type font animated animography after effects typeface typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Vince Schwidder

    Amsterdam

    Customer Success Case logo statistics dashboard analytics clients blue case portfolio client
    Creating a Poll in Bizy (Motion) vote star rating rating compose collaborate community add create interface card poll webapp app
    Lifestyle Reading Experience Blog skin care skin hair photography articles read health lifestyle webshop grooming shopping checkout shave shop bevel ecommerce
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

