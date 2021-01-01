Hire freelance designers in Sukabumi

  • Fikri Ruslandi

    Fikri Ruslandi

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    Course App clean exploration statistics ios app isometric course icon ui dashboard
    Dashboard Course chart clean ui statistic isometric courses course ios illustrations clean icon ui app dashboard
    Healthyfood App Concept list icon food and drink diet app statistic ui chart dashboard food app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ciptasmara

    Ciptasmara

    Sukabumi, Jawa Barat, Indonesia

    redesign Business Management Dashboard my profile
    Redesign snapchat UI
    Redesign Student Advisory landing page onboarding category app app design design app design uiux dashboard website dashboad home screen mobile design design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Adalahreza 🐺

    Adalahreza 🐺

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    Website Museum Ministry Of Culture history gallery website museum clean branding uiux minimal ui
    Booking Hotel - Web KosAnt homestay website clean branding uiux minimal hotels reservation resort ui booking hotel
    AI image sales - app 🎨 branding image blue nft mobile design clean uiux minimal ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ariq Fikriawan Ramadhan

    Ariq Fikriawan Ramadhan

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    Wangsulan - Finance App UI Design app design mobile design banking balance icon transfer payment credit card fintech finance website landing page illustration dashboad app ux ui modern design clean
    Nyeuseuh.id Laundy Website - Landing Page map clothes machine wash yellow blue icon 3d mobile app landing page illustration dashboad ux ui modern design clean website service laundry
    Wangkong - Online Meeting Web App icon pattern calendar video schedule meeting statistics orange web app website logo landing page illustration dashboad ux ui app modern design clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Taufik Ismail

    Taufik Ismail

    Sukabumi Indonesia

    Music Player App character brand icon typography minimal branding clean design ux ui app
    Doctor App Exploration icon flat clean vector branding typography minimal ux ui design app
    Recipe app minimal art mobile clean animation ios logo illustrator icons vector brand website icon illustration web dashboard typography app design branding
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ilham Albab

    Ilham Albab

    Bogor, Indonesia

    IBO - Iron-Blooded Orphans logotype lettermark modern gundam robot mecha simple minimalist icon branding symbol logo
    Ingenium line simple logotype wordmark minimalist identity alphabet branding symbol modern logo
    Kamui Woods lettermark alphabet minimalist monogram carpenter wooden symbol modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Azzahri Alpiana

    Azzahri Alpiana

    Sukabumi ,Indonesia

    Covid-19 Website trends website web design illustration ux clean design colorful clean covid-19 ui
    E-course Dashboard minimalist dashboard ui flat graphic colorful clean design dashboard design dashboard app ux design ui
    Furniture website website typography branding clean design colorful clean graphic app web ux design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Myudi.

    Myudi.

    Sukabumi, Indonesia

    S Logo Concept fashion logo logotype minimalist layout layout brandguide brandbook cut logo slice logo logo s s logo minimalist logo geometric logo brand graphic design branding simple logo modern logo clean logo logo design logo
    Unused Logo Concept logo mark logotype style guide brandbook brandguide colorful logo sell logo bundle logo pack icon minimalist logo geometric logo brand graphic design branding simple logo modern logo clean logo logo design logo
    M + Tulip Logo Concept home minimalist layout layout flower logo tulip logo style guide brandbook brandguide logo m m logo minimalist logo geometric logo brand graphic design branding simple logo modern logo clean logo logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Rijal Ajji Jatnika

    Rijal Ajji Jatnika

    Bogor, Indonesia

    Blog apps exploration ui desgin uiux ui ux blog post news app news blog design blog uxui ux design uxdesign uidesign design
    Music App Exploration ui uxui music album music player ui music player music app music illustration ux design uxdesign design uidesign
    Weather Forecast - Exploration night rain ux design forecast weather forecast weather uiux ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Oka Kuswandi

    Oka Kuswandi

    Bogor, Indonesia

    Sewakeun Car Rental | Part 3 car rental app car rental car agency message mobile design ux ui iosdesign mobile app mobile ui payment page mobile
    Sewakeun Car Rental | Part 2 car rental car rental app user interface ux ui ios design mobile app design mobile app mobile ui
    Sewakeun Car Rental | Part 1 mobile app mobile ui mobile design ios app design rent car app mobile ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Arrazy Design

    Arrazy Design

    Cianjur, Indonesia

    Avatar Face avatar graphic design illustration illustrator
    Robotoc illustration
    Spinx stone illustration illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

