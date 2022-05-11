Hire freelance designers in Spokane, WA

  • Joey Bareither

    Joey Bareither

    Spokane, WA

    Kat Skye Photo Reject 1 design logo wordmark monogram photography pin patch badge lettering logo branding design branding color palette color typography type lettering
    Ride on the Curry Train packaging color type typography lettering design branding badge logo
    Believe Womxn activism floral badge design logo color typography lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Renae Lorentz

    Renae Lorentz

    Spokane

    Summer Sticker summer trees sticker outdoors woods sunshine illustration
    Mantra illustration folk floral flower mantra tulip
    Mind Readers logo design branding eye psychic mind reader mind illustration logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Brittany

    Brittany

    Spokane

    mandala chai RIP — tote concepts concept badge design badge illustration flat identity brand spokane tote bag tote concepts branding chai mandala
    mandala chai RIP — color palette spokane flavors palette color identity brand branding chai mandala
    mandala chai RIP — texture logo brand identity spokane pattern logotype orange texture branding chai mandala
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ashley Marlow

    Ashley Marlow

    Spokane, Washington

    Document Storage pattern web design character design character website icon flat branding design vector illustration
    Baba's Candies Labels product design product toffee candy label design package design logo branding design vector
    Clicking Around minimal polka dots character design website clicks mouse character web branding flat design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Keely Honeywell

    Keely Honeywell

    Spokane, WA

    In the Neighborhood illustrations community houses vector illustration nature neighborhoods vector illustrator illustration
    In the Neighborhood logo branding vector typography houses neighborhood illustration illustrator logomark logo design logo
    Nobody Can Be Held Responsible for the Pranks of Destiny design type yellow purple flourish floral quote literary typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chris Whalen

    Chris Whalen

    Coeur d'Alene, ID

    Historik Website - Home Page Loading white red blue history historik mobile hero home page home site web design web website
    Historik - Website Concept v1.0 ui sky blue red blue early access early mobile app app app website historik history wip web web design concept website
    Historik App - Explore Map to History Card interface bookmark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • theotherjesse

    theotherjesse

    Spokane, WA

    Monogram Homes Hat identity monogram logo monogram hat
    Monogram Homes branding construction builders monogram house idea iconic logo ident brand
    Murtopia Maple logo maple syrup skull maple leaf branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Devlyn Daubenschmidt

    Devlyn Daubenschmidt

    Spokane, WA

    Poster for Game Make Good Product Time. game art pixel pixel art poster
    WoeBOT game art animation pixel pixel art
    Upen Atem gif animation game art pixel art
    • Animation
  • Charlie Murchy

    Charlie Murchy

    Spokane, WA

    Little alien dudes characterdesign character ipad procreate ufo aliens alien art graphic design illustration design
    Little alien dude ipad procreate cartoon ufo drawing alien art graphic design illustration design
    Vote procreate ipad web handlettering lettering art typography graphic design illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • John Mujica

    John Mujica

    Spokane

    Teamwork illustration logodesign logo spokane teamwork team hands patch badge seal emblem
    Eagle 2020 branding spokane logodesign logomark logo badge
    LogoLounge Book 12 Selections logolounge logomark logomarks logos logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Bryan Murphy

    Bryan Murphy

    Spokane, WA

    Leeds Illuminate Logo Concept impact fund education iconography typography branding logo
    Xbox One Launch Media Presentation visual design entertainment storyboard motion graphic
    Premera Illustration Guidelines icon brand guideline illustration branding iconography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

