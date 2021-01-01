Hire freelance designers in Slovenia

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 108 freelance designers in Slovenia available for hire

  • Miro / DrawingArt

    Miro / DrawingArt

    Slovenia, Europe

    ALP Advanced Level Politics Mobile transparency advanced politics hamburg germany web responsive ux website ui design drawingart
    ALP Advanced Level Politics germany webui advanced web responsive ux website ui design drawingart politics
    Elektra Balance Mobile mobile cars car charge charging green nature electric web responsive ux website ui design drawingart
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Webshocker - Matjaz Valentar

    Webshocker - Matjaz Valentar

    Slovenia

    Lounge - website visual ux room remote work ui render design illustration website animation webshocker
    Pattern cover website 3d render motion design design patter animation webshocker
    Lounge 3ds max remote work mettings cube after effects c4d vray design 3d render logo ui website illustration animation webshocker
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jernej Gračner

    Jernej Gračner

    Maribor, Slovenia

    New Year illustration procreate animation new year
    Baby Yoda yoda mandalorian doodle
    Paint app logo app icon design logo paint app icons design branding design thirtylogoschallenge thirtylogos
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ferdi Jajai

    Ferdi Jajai

    Ljubljana

    Bitola - Hometown love 3d animation animation 2d after effects motion graphics illustration motion motion graphics animation 2d motion graphics design mograph
    How to go viral mograph color illustration color love sketch drawing logo design illustration
    Don't push basketball dribble animation after effects motion graphics motion 3d animation animation 2d illustration motion graphics animation 2d motion graphics mograph
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jaka

    Jaka

    Ljubljana, Slovenija

    Ride planning platform transport share trip app uber car bus taxi ride
    Web app modals minimal typography ui design modal ui design
    Beach trips concept minimal ux ui design illustration app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nati Be

    Nati Be

    Slovenia

    Blood pressure blood pressure people illustration girl people illustration flat character natimade
    Happy Xmas old lady people gifts santa claus xmas christmas emotion sticker flat 2d natimade
    Singing boy people singing boy childrens book emotion app icon illustration flat 2d character natimade
    • Illustration
  • Kamino

    Kamino

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Donat MG app atlantic balkan slovenia mineral water app health digestion mobile app ios app
    Donat MG app atlantic balkan slovenia mineral water app mobile app ios app health digestion
    Donat MG app digestion health ios app mobile app app mineral water slovenia balkan atlantic
    No specialties listed
  • Martin Hudobivnik

    Martin Hudobivnik

    Slovenia

    CloudPano Landing Page Interactions vr 360 saas webdesign web ui interface design uiux interaction animation
    CloudPano - 360 Virtual Tour Software Landing Page website 360 vr ui saas product interface landing page design uiux
    360 VR Tour Building Animation saas product interface animation uiux home tour virtual reality vr 360
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Petar Percic

    Petar Percic

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Exploration Shot #1 interaction animation interaction design interaction history sketch aftereffects 3d art 3d renderd design animation web uidesign ui
    Photography Shot#1 streetart new york city new york street photography photography animation branding web uidesign ui design
    Sneaker heads Shot #2 nike react sneakers nike aftereffects animation uidesigns webdesign web uidesign ui branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Simon Tratnik

    Simon Tratnik

    Slovenia

    Chatbot Builder web app vr medical virti tool scripting web app builder chatbot
    Kardia Smart Home app dark theme thermostat smart home app mobile kardia
    Networking App marketplace web app mobile platform app networking
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Denis Dobras

    Denis Dobras

    Slovenia, Ljubljana

    NiceHash iOS 14 Widgets mobile app mobile iphone cards exchange ui design ux design ui ux widget widgets ios ios14 design nicehash mining crypto btc blockchain bitcoin
    NiceHash | USB flash tool gui orange uxdesigns gradient uxdesign dropdown loader blockchain btc bitcoin crypto uidesign mining tool flash usb nicehash ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.