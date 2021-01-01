Hire freelance designers in Sarajevo

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

    Sarajevo

    SATURN s rainy Saturday adobe illustrator unique planet creative design vector painting colorful rainy diamonds spark universe vector illustration vectorart saturday saturn painting vector design vector art
    S=Heart+Skull dribbble icon design s letter logo music logo golden ratio punk heart icon skull icon s logo mark s logo skull logo heart logo branding logo logo design
    Graphic Studio Landing Page vector ui adobe illustrator waves sunset illustration print design graphic design deisgn landing page web animation vector animation web design vector art vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hamidic Kenan

    Sarajevo

    Social Movie App people mobile ui red community social friends streaming cinema movie
    Sophia App people clean timesheet times work sophia tasks schedule management project light minimal ui app dashboard app dashboard
    Social Justice bold kids human people youth diversity inclusion justice social ui clean minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Šefik Mujkić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Luxury Real Estate Property Listing ux landing page abstract photography black architecture booking rental rent whitespace bold luxury design minimal ui website typography navigation homepage
    Luxury Property Rentals booking property listing white space branding ux management architecture photography landing page real estate luxury rental bold design website ui typography navigation homepage minimal
    Saray Residence Housing Website housing web app homepage architecture booking minimal real estate design system
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Adnan Lacevic

    Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Salon Appointment - Dashboard appointment web design admin dashboad app appointment booking salon interface ui ux
    Cryptocurrency - Styleguide mobile typography app branding design system styleguide website design ux web ui
    Cryptocurrency trading - Mobile mobile design dailyui dashboard ui design trading crypto exchange cryptocurrency bitcoin dashboard ui mobile ui mobile ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Adnan Puzic

    Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Dashboard UI Details details calendar activity sales chart graph listing payment line chart clean ui dashboard
    UI Modules snapchat modal list graph form listing card stepper selection flat ux ui
    Dashboard Concept creditcard listing list calendar blue clean flat ux ui dashboard ui files graph dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maksumić Anis

    Jablanica, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    P Logo for a Fintech Company app fintech app finance fintech vector icon visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
    Sea Change plastic waste grocery bag recycled waves sea ocean recycle visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
    Core Fasteners branding and identity logomark icon corporate identity red logo fasteners typography design visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Samir Lacevic

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Shiftrum - Freelance Platform 3d art application platform jobs interface 3d landing website webdesign design app uiux ux ui
    Univerz - Space Travel 3D Animation planets astronout travel space animation c4d 3d uiux ux ui design
    Univerz - Space Travel booking planet c4d 3d travel space astronout branding logo landing website webdesign web uiux ux design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bojan Sandic

    Bosnia

    octopus logo design digital branding purple flat gaming simple logos digital sea mascot animal water logo octopus
    Uranium Logo Design creative logodesign logo branding illustration design human mask technology toxic tech crypto uranium
    Zoomers Logo Design flat creative turtle logo logodesign logo branding financial finance shell green animallogo animal blog turtle
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rusmir Arnautovic

    Sarajevo

    Brainstorming UI Style Kit - Sign in/Sign up category socialmedia ui ux figmadesign figma design app flat login sign up sign in
    Brainstorming UI Style Kit - Menu category menubar menudesign menu figmadesign ux ui figma design app flat
    iOS COVStats - concept app - free download health figmadesign ux ui figma design app flat app concept covid19 covid
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ana

    Foca, Serb Republic

    Upwork article illustrations remotework datavisualisation workfromhome editorial illustration upwork blacklivesmatter illustration
    Upwork’s Hiring Headquarters images editorial upwork illustration
    Time Tracker App Welcome Screens illustration ui onboarding screen welcome screen
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eldin Herić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Door.com Landing Page Website Design vector interaction concept ui purple landing page website illustration animation design
    Klix.ba 2013 Design bosnia design news frontpage webdesign news portal klix.ba klix
    Concept App for your Pet's health record illustration character animation interaction health dog pet iphone ios ui ux app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

