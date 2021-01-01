Hire freelance designers in Salvador

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 55 freelance designers in Salvador available for hire

  • Matheus Rocha

    Salvador, Brazil

    Stay safe ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    Stay watching ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    Stay ordering ui quarantine motiongraphics motion design illustrator illustration animation aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lucas Silva

    Salvador, Brazil

    Landing Page - Veloz VPN website landing page vpn brazil design purple illustration ux ui
    Mobile App - Veloz VPN gaming internet vpn app purple illustration minimal app gradient ux ui design brazil
    Mobile App - Vlapp brazil taxi yellow turism travel app illustration app ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Luis Fernando Lima ✪

    Salvador, Brazil

    Spacing Design Token ui visual design design systems guidelines ui components components ui elements cards dashboard web grid handoff library style guide design system
    UP - Lot's of interfaces management system interface healthcare product design ui ux medical management product design
    UP - Schedules and notifications management system interface healthcare product medical management product design ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vinicius Rodrigues

    Salvador, Bahia.

    Landing Page - SoulJob ui web design uidesign interface figma
    uiBoost Wallet - Screens design ui wallet illustration bank app uiboost figma uidesign interface
    uiBoost Wallet - Onboarding bank desafio onboarding wallet app uidesign design illustration uiboost figma interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Julia Lago

    Salvador, Brazil

    Gloom procreate typography type illustration lettering pokemon
    Leaning Tower of Pizza pizza procreate typography lettering
    Ribbon lettering procreate lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sofia Guimarães

    Salvador, Brazil

    fantasy type typogaphy daenerys daenerys targaryen harrypotter gandalf thelordofrings gameofthrones characterdesign photoshop digitalart illustration
    Characters for Alinhavo illustrator vector branding design digitalartist characterdesign motion graphics gif after effects motion animation photoshop digitalart illustration
    wine with friends video art digitalartist digitalart animation illustrator aftereffects illustration motiongraphic motiondesign motion looping loop gif friends wine
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sérgio Villa

    Salvador - BA

    Little Bird cute illustration cute animal cute art music song bird character design 3d art illustraion
    Searching robot for escavador.com branding flat website minimal illustration design animation
    A little bulldozer robot minimal website vector animation logo design app web branding illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Carlos Junqueira

    Salvador | Brasil

    Orange brick branding design 3d vector illustraion brick orange
    iUPay mobile website website mobile orange gray finance fintech
    iUPay website interaction interface design webflow uidesign web ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • hein, Rafaela

    Salvador, Brazil

    Illustrations for Mais Saúde App 2d ui app product design characterdesign illustration
    Aplicativo Mais Saúde illustration ux product design app design ui
    Amazon Prime redesign product design design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hpraxedes

    Salvador - BA

    Design x Racism blacklivesmatter
    Design x Racism blacklivesmatter
    Design x Racism blacklivesmatter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Maurício Amaral

    Salvador

    Daniele Alcântara Logo dental dentist logo dentistry dtm dentist branding logo design
    Tempo Logo brand branding logo design
    Flippo Logo branding design app vector brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

