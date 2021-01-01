Hire freelance designers in Sacramento, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 110 freelance designers in Sacramento, CA available for hire

  • Daniel Patrick

    Sacramento, Ca

    Hot Sun line art drawing logo type typography lettering illustration
    Rosemary branding drawing line art logo type typography lettering illustration
    Wrap it Up design line art typography type lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jose Rivera

    Sacramento, California

    Happy Fish happy fish texture adobefresco illustration
    Little Grey kitten cat texture illustrator animal illustration
    Bald Eagle King crown texture eagle bird adobe fresco illustration
    • Illustration
  • Will Tullos

    Sacramento

    ROTY Logo 3d haliburton tyrese kings sacramento basketball
    55TH LOGO - GRACE CHURCH houston church grace anniversary 55
    ROTM Graphic for Kings IG sick sportz editz nba purple basketball rookie kings
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Vlad Radchenko

    Sacramento, CA

    Non-Profit Navigation — Rejected Files navigation bar interface green landing website fundraising charity minimal web navigation menu nav bars navs webdesign web design donation non-profit nonprofit ui ux
    Youth Ministry Website ux ui jesus youth group youth ministry web design minimal hip layout branding typography highlight ministry youth color bold young student
    Zoe Church Cards UI card product app design app stats chart product design attention ministry church event application graphic dashboard cms design cards component ux ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marc Caldwell

    Sacramento, CA

    Crestron Lighting Page ipad color intuitiv smart home home automation crestron clean interface icon user experience user interface flat app ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild web dark mode dark theme minimal smart home home automation crestron web design clean website color icon interface user experience user interface ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild smart home home automation crestron typography web design website interface web icon user experience user interface ui design ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Corey Lewis

    Sacramento

    Enrollment Health App Interface Design dribbble purple profile medical mobile app design app design process steps timeline schedule mobile app mobile health app app health design modern ux ui clean
    Winter Wonderland Adventure Experience Animation winter website web design video ux ui design ui snow reflection mountain animation minimal landing page interface experience dribbble concept clean ui clean adventure
    iOS Clock App - Light and Dark Theme clean sketch modern app design ios clock ios app mobile app time dark light theme dark theme light app mobile ui dribbble dark app app interface freebie-friday freebie free
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Hans Bennewitz

    Sacramento, CA

    Ramen House exterior 3-color line illustration building ramen illustration
    New personal identity / business card design business card logo branding identity
    Batmaaaaan 2-color illustration comics dc comics batman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

    Sacramento, CA

    Gnar Coastal Outfitters - Apparel Graphics surfing surf badge logo typography badge design nature vintage branding illustration
    Niksen House Logo house oregon mount hood outdoors cabin nature badge design vintage design typography branding vintage illustration logo
    Yosemite National Park - Flash Sheet monogram flash flash sheet vector badge typetopia typeography modern badge national park yosemite illustration vintage design vintage design badge design typography branding nature
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ashley Nootenboom ◍

    Rocklin, CA

    Chrome extension clean saas gradient enterprise design ux ui product marketing uiuxdesign uiux chrome extension extension
    Dark mode web app consumer salesforce sales clean saas minimal enterprise product design ux ui
    Patterns data visualization design system sales clean gradient saas minimal product design ux ui enterprise
    • Product Design
  • hitRefresh

    Sacramento, CA

    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Paul Kreizenbeck

    Sacramento, CA

    Wimmelbuilder Print design screenprint gigposter poster texture illustration
    Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can pabst blue ribbon beer art beer can pbr beer design illustration
    OAR vector screenprint texture gigposter poster illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

