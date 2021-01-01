Hire freelance designers in Raipur

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 49 freelance designers in Raipur available for hire

  • Nitin Prajapati

    Nitin Prajapati

    Raipur, India

    The 'Not My Art' Art women in illustration popart potrait lips women design vector illustrator
    Lily's Intimates | Branding for Lingerie | Logo Design undergarment intimates fashion brand vector minimalist feminine branding illustration lingerie fashion logo design
    Typography - A for Apple typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • bhoopendra singh Chauhan

    bhoopendra singh Chauhan

    Raipur

    LAKSHYA 3 vector branding design logo
    Venky Visuals Logo 06
    typo logo branding logo design typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jaydeep Rao.

    Jaydeep Rao.

    Bhilai, chhattisgarh

    Spirals Logo Concept flat vector typography posters ux ui branding inspiration creative logo creator logo
    Mirzapur Minimal poster mirzapur poster mirzapur minimal poster minimal film poster minimalistic minimalism minimal film poster design illustrations creative inspiration
    Music Player App Concept UI UX typogaphy posters uiux logotype logo design logo inspiration illustraion branding app illustrations creative ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • GENERAL ADi

    GENERAL ADi

    Bhilai , chhattisgarh

    💛E logo✌️ e letter logo concept design e logo design logodesign logo
    💛 graffiti Text Art 💛 gradiant flat minimal font awesome typography art typogaphy text graphic logo logodesign icon vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Narendra Gupta

    Narendra Gupta

    Raipur

    Sin Station logotype branding logodesign logo
    Save Mollem illustration designer art
    Astronaut monogram graphic creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Soumya Jain

    Soumya Jain

    Durg, India

    Advertisement branding and identity branding art illustration design layout concept artwork graphic design
    Magazine - Zero Symbol branding and identity branding concept design layout artwork graphic design magazine design
    Magazine - ZeroSymbol coverpage branding illustration layout concept design magazine design graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Amit Kumar Sahu

    Amit Kumar Sahu

    chhattisgarh, India

    Interactive Sales Analysis Dashboard analytics chart sales adobe xd tableau ui ux dataset data visualization dataanalysisservices design
    PoFlo-A Nursery Application mobile app design nursery flowers plant app android app design adobexd ui ux
    Fluid-art liquid art ui design color combinations wallpaper unsplash adobe xd adobe photoshop design fluid art photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Advitiya Karmahe

    Advitiya Karmahe

    Raipur, India

    Boho Vibes colorfull illustration design pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Abhay Rajput

    Abhay Rajput

    Bhilai, India

    Epsilon 30-10 3 book cover design book art books bookcovers photoshop book cover bookcoverdesign book bookcover art
    Epsilon 30-10 bookcovers art books book art book cover design book cover bookcoverdesign bookcover book
    Epsilo30 10 23 bookcoverdesign books bookcover art photoshop art photoshop book book cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • VRISHABH VERMA

    VRISHABH VERMA

    Bhilai

    Real Estate Website real estate agency
    Design Agency Landing page
    Personal Wallet App walletapp
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Devesh Sahu

    Devesh Sahu

    Raipur, India

    RAMADAN ramazan ramadan mubarak ramadan kareem ramadan app ui web ux illustration design
    Artboard 1 motion neomorphism imdb netflix money heist app ux ui web illustration design
    CORONAVIRUS vector app pandemic coronavirus icon design illustration ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.