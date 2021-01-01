Hire freelance designers in Perm Ru

  • Max Tall

    Max Tall

    Perm', Russia

    Fashion clothing | Online store homepage online store clean clean design fashion style typography store design minimal ui ux web website webdesign
    Gamos Tournaments tournaments games website webdesign web ux ui minimal design
    Magical Horseshoe | Online store souvenirs store website webdesign web ux ui minimal design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ruslan Kuznetcov

    Ruslan Kuznetcov

    Perm, Russia

    Tutorials & Missions for Xsolla Partner Network design dribbble get started onboarding tutorials missions xsolla ui ux achievements
    Xsolla Business Engine – Transactions ux product design app app design xsolla transaction transactions ui design
    Xsolla Business Engine – App design ui login screen login startscreen xsolla revenue assign dashboard app dashboard mobile
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniil Afonin

    Daniil Afonin

    Perm, Russia

    Crypto Flowwwers 🌻 hero section landing site art direction trandy branding design figma 2021 modern editorial graphic ui ux digital nft website saas crypto concept
    IDEA Magazine Redesign concept type site branding japan design website figma editorial layout exploration art direction ui ux concept brutalism brutalist minimalism minimalist minimal grid layout
    STUSSY Redesign Exploration stussy layout store figma brutalist ux website e commerce typography minimal minimalism brutalism art direction layout exploration design concept branding type editorial
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Artem Izhboldin

    Artem Izhboldin

    Perm, Russia

    Logotype | Gnomex — Delivery services company mascot graphic design fun design icon photoshop print design branding logo design logotype logo typography illustration
    Frog and Croc web graphic design ui ux photoshop poster design illustration
    R.I.P. Juice WRLD design illustration icon vector photoshop custom type custom font typography poster graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ilya Kostramin

    Ilya Kostramin

    Perm, Russian Federation

    Roughnecks calgary lacrosse mascotlogo sports design sports logo nimartsok logodesign
    Owl logo for soccer vector illustration owl soccer badge sportslogo nimartsok logo
    2momsstory branding vector clothes mom moms logo nimartsok
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Valery Alikin

    Valery Alikin

    Russia, Perm

    Dots Loader codepen live animation ui loader
    ToDo Check Mark Transitions animation ui transition mark check todo
    Draggable Skeuomorph Switch interface animation interface ui animation animation skeuomorph switch ui
    • Animation
    • Web Design
  • Olga Kalinina

    Olga Kalinina

    Perm, Russia

    Logo for Permkino branding logo vector design
    Logos for the nature protection society logo design vector
    Logo for a line of cosmetics logo branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nikonova Ekaterina

    Nikonova Ekaterina

    Perm', Russia

    Coffee Subscription Website Concept subscription coffeeshop yellow blue concept coffee figma web ui webdesign landing
    Sign Up Page concept illustration figma bright ui uxui webdesign signup dailyui
    Website Concept for a Kid's Writer kids illustration book kid web ui figma illustration vector concept web design webdesign landingpage
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexander Patrushev

    Alexander Patrushev

    Russia, Perm

    UI Product Card - Interface Yafa product design cards ui apps payment order interface product card dashboard minimal custom website ecommerce experience design constructor tool builder web clean shop ux
    Yafa - Ecommerce web/app online builder dashboard minimal custom website crm ecommerce experience design constructor tool builder website web clean shop ux
    Yagregator - Clean illustration #3 advert new registation form women girl wireframe white vector ui project minimal men illustration concept clean design character browser art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anton Shirokov

    Anton Shirokov

    Perm, Russia

    Gift’sExpert Landing Page landing branding ux ui design
    Furniture AR App mobile design application app design branding ux ui design
    Law Firm Website interface ui design ux design design figma ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Gulnaz Salimova

    Gulnaz Salimova

    Perm', Russia

    The Wolf darren wang darren wang procreate fanart thewolf sketch illustration design
    Concept of characters for advertising illustrator art cartoon outdoor advertising print sketch characters illustration
    Gift certificate polygraphy beauty certificate print design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

