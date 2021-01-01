Hire freelance designers in Madison, WI

  Ka Lee

    Ka Lee

    Madison, WI

    #stopasianhate #stopaapihate badge design racism is trash
    Skunk Crew Bogey Club™️ wisconsin madison farts putt club illustrations golf club golf mascot skunk
    IoT Security Spot security internet sims sim cards internet of things
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  Mark Crosby

    Mark Crosby

    Madison, Wisconsin

    Madison Muskies Re-Spawned branding sports muskellunge muskie fish muskies baseball
    Chapecoense futebol association club fc brazil football soccer
    One Carolina FC charlotte carolina major league soccer crest fc football soccer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Nate Koehler

    Nate Koehler

    Madison, Wisconsin, USA

    Fruit Felt Banners vectorart craft illustration strawberry orange banners felt
    Changing Tastes in IPAs brewing vector illustrations editorial art fruit illustration taste beer
    Web Surfin internet vectorart vector illustration technology tablet tech web phone
    • Illustration
  Jeremy Martinez

    Jeremy Martinez

    Madison, WI

    Shut Him Up politics democracy vote 2020 election biden type usa america typography
    Coastlines outdoors horizon abstract lines blue sky anchor shark birds sun trees coast waves ocean water nature
    Adopt-A-Highway Redesign branding motion loop wisconsin government redesign animation color logo highway street rainbow road
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Dylan Alexander

    Dylan Alexander

    Madison, WI

    Madison Mingos graphic design sports ps5 the show baseball flamingos flamingo
    Raccoon eSports Logo esports mascot raccoons raccoon logo design logo gaming logo gaming esports logo esports
    Bonehead Logo logo design logo esports logo gaming logo esports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  Annie Kubena

    Annie Kubena

    madison, wisconsin, usa

    logotype experiments gears pub food and drink bar restaurant type logo vintage typography branding design
    stillpoint logo vector logos breath work breath meditation spa typography space simple design simple logo minimalist logo minimalist minimal logo design identity logo branding design
    Vintage Matchbook illustration print design colors packaging vector branding illustration design illustraion color illustrator matchbook vintage typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  ZachAbstract

    ZachAbstract

    Madison, WI

    Inugami 犬神 yokai procreate zachabstract vector sketch flat illustration illustration flat doodle design inugami
    Baku 獏 yokai watch yokai baku procreate zachabstract vector sketch flat illustration illustration flat doodle design
    Kappa 河童 kappa yokai watch yokai procreate zachabstract vector sketch flat illustration illustration flat doodle design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Connor Dethlefs

    Connor Dethlefs

    Madison, WI

    Soccer | The Beautiful Game love sport logo sport sports soccer ball football futbol sticker design patch typography badge ball icons icon hands hand game beautiful soccer
    BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS, BUT MOSTLY TEARS apparel designer designer life simple quote minimal eyeball clean sticker design sticker typography typelockup type patch design patch tears eyes eye badge design badge
    Spread Your Damn Wings illustration art print comfort zone circles circle bird illustration hand drawn spread your wings gradient gradients bird badge badge design nebraskadesigner
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Susan Hughes

    Susan Hughes

    Madison, Wisconsin

    Spring Invitation card layout invitation illustration design design branding lettering typography illustration
    Birthday Card illustration digital illustration design illustration procreate
    Customizable Card illustration design illustration art animals characters drawing card illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Adam Kolasch

    Adam Kolasch

    Madison, WI

    Threads & Thistles flowers branding illustraion black white blackandwhite simple elegant femme feminine gamergirl gaming gamer boutique logo boutique botanical logo botanical thistles logo design
    Amendment Eighteen prohibition vintage design vintage historical historic history quarantine beer design beer art beer branding beer label beer can beer branding concept design logo logo design illustration brand illustration branding
    American Prohibition illustrator photoshop 1920s 20s brand illustration branding concept beer brand beer barrel barrel vintage illustration vintage illustration beer prohibition
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Alix DeBroux

    Alix DeBroux

    Madison, WI

    Spirograph Deluxe Set pattern repeat illustration circles line art illustrator spirograph line vector dribbble design
    Building Brave App user interface app design app ui dribbble branding design
    Building Brave Badges badges type dribbble branding typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design

